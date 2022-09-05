LT Trent Williams
Meg Williams/49ers

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is coming off a standout Year 2 with the team, where the offensive lineman earned his first-career All-Pro honor and was selected to his ninth-career Pro Bowl.

At the close of the 2021 regular season, Williams was considered one of the top offensive linemen, if not top player, in the NFL in his 12th season. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams finished the year with an overall grade of 98.3, the highest given to any player in a season, ever.

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's offensive lineman.

Trent Williams Day

Jason DeCrow/AP Images

Williams was selected by Washington with the fourth-overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The young star was honored in his hometown of Longview, Texas with "Trent Williams Day" on May 12, 2010 and given a key to the city to celebrate his selection in the draft.

"I know Adrian Peterson got a day named after him, but that's Adrian Peterson," Williams said. "I never really expected Longview to do anything like this for me... It's a blessing."

Garry Niver Award Winner

Josie Lepe/AP Images

Williams was the 49ers 2020 and 2021 Garry Niver Award winner.

The honor is presented annually by the San Francisco Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America to an individual who best exemplifies professionalism and cooperation in working with the media.

The award is named after the late Garry Niver, a popular Bay Area sports beat writer who covered the 49ers during their Super Bowl years of the 1980-90's.

Philanthropy

Longview ISD Athletics

Throughout his career, Williams has made it a priority to help those who shaped him in his younger years. In 2015, Williams donated $25,000 to his high school alma mater to help fun EKG screening for every member of the football program. He has also donated a new locker room, new shoes for elementary students and Christmas gifts for those in need in his hometown of Longview, Texas.

"This is home," his mother, Veronica, said. "Trent loves giving back to the community here. When it's involving children, that's his first love."

"The money he's given our football program, our athletic program, our high school, the at-risk kids throughout the district and in this community, he's never forgotten home," Williams' former high school coach, John King, added. "He's done a lot of things that haven't gotten recognition. Just a tremendous person."

Defying All Odds

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

On December 14th, Williams debuted "Silverback: The Trent Williams Story" – a documentary detailing his battle with cancer and return to the football.

In 2019, Williams was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening form of cancer at the age of 30. After defying all odds and staring death in the face, the All-Pro left tackle overcame Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans and miraculously went on to return to the top of his game in the NFL just a short year later.

The documentary shares the left tackle's incredible journey from his childhood, to the NFL, to discovering a conspicuous lump on his head, to hearing he had days to live, to multiple surgeries, to his recovery and triumph and ultimately his determination to help in the fight against sarcoma.

Awards and Honors

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images

After spending eleven years in the NFL, Williams has built an extensive list of accolades. Here is a list of the left tackle's awards and honors:

  • 2012: NFC Pro Bowl
  • 2013: NFC Pro Bowl
  • 2014: NFC Pro Bowl
  • 2015: AP Second-Team All-Pro, PFWA All-NFC Team, NFC Pro Bowl
  • 2016: PFWA All-NFC Team, Sporting News First-Team All-Pro, NFC Pro Bowl
  • 2017: Sporting News First-Team All-Pro, NFC Pro Bowl
  • 2018: NFC Pro Bowl
  • 2020: NFC Pro Bowl, Garry Niver Award
  • 2021: NFL Way to Play (Week 3 and Week 5), NFC Pro Bowl, AP First-Team All Pro, PFWA All-NFC Team, Garry Niver Award, Sporting News All-Pro, No. 42 in NFL's Top 100 Players of the Year
  • 2022: Madden NFL 2023 99 overall rating, No. 14 in NFL's Top 100 Players of the Year
