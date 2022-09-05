San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is coming off a standout Year 2 with the team, where the offensive lineman earned his first-career All-Pro honor and was selected to his ninth-career Pro Bowl.
At the close of the 2021 regular season, Williams was considered one of the top offensive linemen, if not top player, in the NFL in his 12th season. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams finished the year with an overall grade of 98.3, the highest given to any player in a season, ever.
