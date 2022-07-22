49ers Offensive Tackle Trent Williams Joins the Madden 99 Club 

Williams is the fourth San Francisco 49er to join the ranks of the 99 Club. He is now in the company of Hall of Famers Terrell Owens (Madden 2004) and Patrick Willis (Madden 11) as well as Ken Norton Jr. (Madden '99). Williams' invitation to the 99 Club is over a decade in the making with his first 80 overall rating coming in Madden 11 which was released in August of 2010.