Trey Lance, 49ers O-Line Attend Premiere of Trent Williams' Emotional Documentary

"Trent's been a big bro to me since Day 1, since I got here," rookie quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ said. "Anything off the field or on the field, he's been a resource for me. With everything he's been through, he's just a really special person."

Added safety Talanoa Hufanga﻿: "He's a great player, but man he's just an incredible person. Like this dude does it all on and off the field. And he's so genuine about it and he cares about his teammates. You can see how all these guys showed up tonight. So we're just proud of him and want to continue to support him."

Possessing a relatively "quiet" persona, "The Trent Williams Story" shares the left tackle's incredible journey from his childhood, to the NFL, to discovering a conspicuous lump on his head, to hearing he had days to live, to multiple surgeries, to his recovery and triumph and ultimately his determination to help in the fight against sarcoma.

The documentary, built on family, faith and resilience, does an in-depth dive that highlights the horrific lowest moment of his rapidly-ending life and returning to San Francisco as the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Featuring the likes of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, five-time Grammy-winning artist Lil Wayne, NFL players Adrian Peterson, Vernon Davis and Chris Ivory, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini among others, the documentary gives an honest and intense journey into the strength and determination that made Williams a true "Silverback."

"It was an emotional roller coaster. He almost lost his life," director Jared Zwerling explained. "His head was fully open, so many surgeries, 600 stitches, missing football – this guy's such a competitor. He's a silverback. He's a beast.

"So what fans are going to see is just the horror, the drama, what he felt, the airplane ride to go see the doctor, not knowing what was next for him and then his impact off the field. He's a really unique entrepreneur and community leader. All he does back in Longview, Texas and the Sarcoma Foundation, he's now an ambassador and he's given back to that. He's really a larger-than-life kind of guy and he does it all in so many different ways. His impact, you're going to see that in the documentary."