Morning Report: John Lynch and Players Catch Up with Media, Latest Mock Draft Monday 🗞️

2026 Mock Draft Monday 8.0: 49ers Four-Round Outlook

Draft week is here! The San Francisco 49ers are slated to start adding new talent to their roster on Thursday, April 23rd.

In this week's roundup, a couple analysts go beyond the first round, projecting all six of San Francisco's picks, while reinforcing familiar trends around offensive line help and defensive front depth. Take a look at the final projections from NFL Draft analysts ahead of the real thing:

Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Alfred Collins, Colin Kaepernick, and More

With the 2026 NFL Draft set for this Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster. The team is slated to make one selection in the second round this year, at pick No. 58.

San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR