Morning Report: John Lynch and Players Catch Up with Media, Latest Mock Draft Monday 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 21:
New and Notable
2026 Mock Draft Monday 8.0: 49ers Four-Round Outlook
Draft week is here! The San Francisco 49ers are slated to start adding new talent to their roster on Thursday, April 23rd.
In this week's roundup, a couple analysts go beyond the first round, projecting all six of San Francisco's picks, while reinforcing familiar trends around offensive line help and defensive front depth. Take a look at the final projections from NFL Draft analysts ahead of the real thing:
Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Alfred Collins, Colin Kaepernick, and More
With the 2026 NFL Draft set for this Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster. The team is slated to make one selection in the second round this year, at pick No. 58.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR
The San Francisco 49ers announced a multi-year partnership extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR "The Sports Leader." KNBR AM/FM, the 49ers flagship station since 2005, has brought live broadcasts and the most iconic 49ers moments since 2005. Legendary broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will continue calling live 49ers games, as well as pre-and post-game shows.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers linebackers from the 2025 season.
Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush auditions.
Take a look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers wide receivers from the 2025 season.