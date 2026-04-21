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Morning Report: John Lynch and Players Catch Up with Media, Latest Mock Draft Monday 🗞️

Apr 21, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 21:

New and Notable

2026 Mock Draft Monday 8.0: 49ers Four-Round Outlook

Draft week is here! The San Francisco 49ers are slated to start adding new talent to their roster on Thursday, April 23rd.

In this week's roundup, a couple analysts go beyond the first round, projecting all six of San Francisco's picks, while reinforcing familiar trends around offensive line help and defensive front depth. Take a look at the final projections from NFL Draft analysts ahead of the real thing:

Learn More>>>

Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Alfred Collins, Colin Kaepernick, and More

With the 2026 NFL Draft set for this Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster. The team is slated to make one selection in the second round this year, at pick No. 58.

Learn More>>>

San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR

The San Francisco 49ers announced a multi-year partnership extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR "The Sports Leader." KNBR AM/FM, the 49ers flagship station since 2005, has brought live broadcasts and the most iconic 49ers moments since 2005. Legendary broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will continue calling live 49ers games, as well as pre-and post-game shows.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

Best of Linebackers | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers linebackers from the 2025 season.

San Francisco 49ers Linebackers
1 / 56

San Francisco 49ers Linebackers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
2 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Nick Martin
3 / 56

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner
4 / 56

LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks
6 / 56

LB Eric Kendricks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Nick Martin
7 / 56

LB Nick Martin

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
8 / 56

LB Tatum Bethune

Jose Romero/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Jose Romero/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
10 / 56

LB Tatum Bethune

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Nick Martin
11 / 56

LB Nick Martin

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
12 / 56

LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Nick Martin
13 / 56

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
14 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
15 / 56

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks
16 / 56

LB Eric Kendricks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
18 / 56

LB Luke Gifford

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
19 / 56

LB Curtis Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
21 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks
22 / 56

LB Eric Kendricks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks
24 / 56

LB Eric Kendricks

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
25 / 56

LB Luke Gifford

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
27 / 56

LB Curtis Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dee Winters
28 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
29 / 56

LB Luke Gifford

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
30 / 56

LB Tatum Bethune

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
31 / 56

LB Curtis Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dee Winters
32 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Nick Martin
33 / 56

LB Nick Martin

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
35 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
36 / 56

LB Jalen Graham

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
37 / 56

LB Curtis Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dee Winters
38 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
39 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford, LB Dee Winters
40 / 56

LB Luke Gifford, LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
41 / 56

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
42 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
43 / 56

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
44 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
45 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
46 / 56

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks, LB Dee Winters, LB Tatum Bethune
47 / 56

LB Eric Kendricks, LB Dee Winters, LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
48 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
49 / 56

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
50 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
51 / 56

LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
52 / 56

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dee Winters
53 / 56

LB Fred Warner, LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Nick Martin
54 / 56

LB Nick Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
55 / 56

LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
56 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush auditions.

2026 Gold Rush Auditions
1 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
2 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
3 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
4 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
5 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
6 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
7 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
8 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
9 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
10 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
11 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
12 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
13 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
14 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
15 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
16 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
17 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
18 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
19 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
20 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
21 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
22 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
23 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
24 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
25 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
26 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
27 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
28 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
29 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
30 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
31 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
32 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
33 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
34 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 Gold Rush Auditions
35 / 35

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Best of Wide Receivers | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers wide receivers from the 2025 season.

WR Jauan Jennings
1 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
2 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
3 / 58

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
4 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
5 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
6 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
7 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
8 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
9 / 58

WR Malik Turner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
10 / 58

WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
11 / 58

WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
13 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
14 / 58

WR Kendrick Bourne

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
15 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
16 / 58

WR Ricky Pearsall

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
17 / 58

WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
18 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
19 / 58

WR Kendrick Bourne

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Ricky Pearsall
20 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
22 / 58

WR Jordan Watkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Kendrick Bourne
23 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Kendrick Bourne

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
24 / 58

WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Kendrick Bourne
25 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
26 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
27 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
28 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Ricky Pearsall
29 / 58

WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
30 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
31 / 58

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
32 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
33 / 58

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
34 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
35 / 58

WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
36 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
37 / 58

WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall, WR Kendrick Bourne
38 / 58

WR Ricky Pearsall, WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
39 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
40 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
41 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Jauan Jennings
42 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
43 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
44 / 58

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
45 / 58

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
46 / 58

WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
47 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
48 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
49 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
50 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
51 / 58

WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
52 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
53 / 58

WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
54 / 58

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
55 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
56 / 58

WR Skyy Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
57 / 58

WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
58 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Jose Romero/49ers
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