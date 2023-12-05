Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SFvsPHI🗞️

Dec 04, 2023 at 06:15 PM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 5th.

New and Notable

McCaffrey Reaches 1K Rushing Yards, Stats and Facts from #SFvsPHI

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 22-14-1 all-time against the Philadelphia Eagles, including 12-6-1 on the road.
  • San Francisco has won four of the previous six regular season matchups against Philadelphia.  
  • The 49ers improved to 2-2 against the Eagles and 8-7 against the NFC East, including 3-0 in 2023 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Learn More >>>

Warner, Samuel and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers are two thirds of the way through the year, and coming off a monster 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The victory keeps San Francisco (9-3) as the No. 2 seed in the current NFC postseason standings, but cuts into Philadelphia's lead (10-2) as the conference's top contender.

Learn More >>>

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers earned another win on the road, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 in Sunday's Week 13 contest. A big reason for San Francisco's offensive success was Brock Purdy's outstanding performance.

The second-year quarterback emerged from the contest connecting 19-of-27 pass attempts for 314 yards, four touchdowns to zero interceptions and a 148.8 passer rating. His impressive stat line from Sunday has earned him a nomination for FedEx Air Player of Week 13.

Learn More >>>

What the 49ers and Eagles Had to Say Following Week 13

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on his mindset entering the Week 13 contest:

"You just envision playing as hard as you can, you hope you play what you're capable of and you hope that's enough. There wasn't much to last year with this, I mean, we were just excited to come out here and play a really good team, play well and get a win."

Learn More >>>

Visa Partners with NFL to Directly Support Players 'My Cause My Cleats' Charities

Now in its eighth season, My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players make in communities across the world by highlighting relevant issues and causes on specially designed cleats throughout games during Weeks 13 and 14 of the NFL season.

In this Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, over 40 San Francisco 49ers players and coaches are set to showcase their passions beyond the game through personalized footwear that represent a diverse array of nonprofits.

Learn More >>>

49ers Fly Past the Eagles with 42-19 Win; Five Takeaways from #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to the East Coast for a rematch of the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a slow start offensively, the 49ers offensive unit kicked things into high gear in the second quarter while San Francisco's defense held the Eagles top three scoring offensive to just two touchdowns and two field goals. San Francisco's 42-19 win over Philadelphia secures their ninth win of the season.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers 2023 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ in Action

Check out the 49ers one-of-a-kind My Cause My Cleats presented by Shoe Palace during the team's Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

FB Kyle Juszczyk NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION
1 / 42

FB Kyle Juszczyk

NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz GIFT OF LIFE
2 / 42

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz

GIFT OF LIFE

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel LIVING FOR ZACHARY
3 / 42

OL Jake Brendel

LIVING FOR ZACHARY

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ben Bartch BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA
4 / 42

OL Ben Bartch

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darrell Tapp TAPP FAMILY FUND
5 / 42

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darrell Tapp

TAPP FAMILY FUND

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner HOPE 139
6 / 42

TE Charlie Woerner

HOPE 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS
7 / 42

TE George Kittle

OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings 49ERS PREP
8 / 42

WR Jauan Jennings

49ERS PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION
9 / 42

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY
10 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS
11 / 42

TE George Kittle

OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory HEADSTRONG FOUNDATION
12 / 42

LB Randy Gregory

HEADSTRONG FOUNDATION

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch MULTIPLE MYELOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION
13 / 42

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

MULTIPLE MYELOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner COPD FOUNDATION
14 / 42

LB Fred Warner

COPD FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings 49ERS PREP
15 / 42

WR Jauan Jennings

49ERS PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner HOPE 139
16 / 42

TE Charlie Woerner

HOPE 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS
17 / 42

TE George Kittle

OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM
18 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey 23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT
19 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION
20 / 42

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams SARCOMA FOUNDATION OF AMERICA
21 / 42

T Trent Williams

SARCOMA FOUNDATION OF AMERICA

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward FOOTBALL CAMP FOR THE STARS
22 / 42

CB Charvarius Ward

FOOTBALL CAMP FOR THE STARS

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano MULTIDISCIPLINARY ASSOCIATION FOR PSYCHEDELIC STUDIES
23 / 42

OL Jon Feliciano

MULTIDISCIPLINARY ASSOCIATION FOR PSYCHEDELIC STUDIES

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner COPD FOUNDATION
24 / 42

LB Fred Warner

COPD FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner HOPE 139
25 / 42

TE Charlie Woerner

HOPE 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey 23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT
26 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks SOUTH COUNTY FOOTBALL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
27 / 42

LB Oren Burks

SOUTH COUNTY FOOTBALL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey 23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT
28 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY
29 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM
30 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III YMCA BAYVIEW HUNTERS POINT
31 / 42

CB Samuel Womack III

YMCA BAYVIEW HUNTERS POINT

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ben Bartch BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA
32 / 42

OL Ben Bartch

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford MERCY HOUSING
33 / 42

OL Spencer Burford

MERCY HOUSING

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell DREAMS COME TRUE OF LOUISIANA
34 / 42

RB Elijah Mitchell

DREAMS COME TRUE OF LOUISIANA

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch MULTIPLE MYELOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION
35 / 42

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

MULTIPLE MYELOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM
36 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano MULTIDISCIPLINARY ASSOCIATION FOR PSYCHEDELIC STUDIES
37 / 42

OL Jon Feliciano

MULTIDISCIPLINARY ASSOCIATION FOR PSYCHEDELIC STUDIES

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir RYSE
38 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

RYSE

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY
39 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward FOOTBALL CAMP FOR THE STARS
40 / 42

CB Charvarius Ward

FOOTBALL CAMP FOR THE STARS

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey 23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT
41 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks SOUTH COUNTY FOOTBALL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
42 / 42

LB Oren Burks

SOUTH COUNTY FOOTBALL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful Flock to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

49ers Faithful
1 / 13

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 13

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 13

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 13

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 13

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 13

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 13

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 13

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 13

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 13

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 13

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 13

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 13

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 42-19 Win Over Eagles 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 30

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
3 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
5 / 30

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Kalia Davis
6 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Kalia Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
7 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
8 / 30

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
9 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
10 / 30

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
11 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 30

DL Arik Armstead, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, FB Kyle Juszczyk

49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
13 / 30

QB Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
14 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
15 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
16 / 30

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, DL Arik Armstead
18 / 30

Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
19 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
20 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill, Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham
22 / 30

DL T.Y. McGill, Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
23 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce
24 / 30

OL Matt Pryor, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
25 / 30

QB Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Philadelphia Eagles T Jordan Mailata
26 / 30

LB Fred Warner, Philadelphia Eagles T Jordan Mailata

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
27 / 30

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
28 / 30

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Philadelphia Eagles T Lane Johnson, T Trent Williams
29 / 30

Philadelphia Eagles T Lane Johnson, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
30 / 30

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
