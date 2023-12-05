Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SFvsPHI🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 5th.
New and Notable
McCaffrey Reaches 1K Rushing Yards, Stats and Facts from #SFvsPHI
Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 22-14-1 all-time against the Philadelphia Eagles, including 12-6-1 on the road.
- San Francisco has won four of the previous six regular season matchups against Philadelphia.
- The 49ers improved to 2-2 against the Eagles and 8-7 against the NFC East, including 3-0 in 2023 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Warner, Samuel and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers are two thirds of the way through the year, and coming off a monster 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The victory keeps San Francisco (9-3) as the No. 2 seed in the current NFC postseason standings, but cuts into Philadelphia's lead (10-2) as the conference's top contender.
Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 13
The San Francisco 49ers earned another win on the road, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 in Sunday's Week 13 contest. A big reason for San Francisco's offensive success was Brock Purdy's outstanding performance.
The second-year quarterback emerged from the contest connecting 19-of-27 pass attempts for 314 yards, four touchdowns to zero interceptions and a 148.8 passer rating. His impressive stat line from Sunday has earned him a nomination for FedEx Air Player of Week 13.
What the 49ers and Eagles Had to Say Following Week 13
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on his mindset entering the Week 13 contest:
"You just envision playing as hard as you can, you hope you play what you're capable of and you hope that's enough. There wasn't much to last year with this, I mean, we were just excited to come out here and play a really good team, play well and get a win."
Visa Partners with NFL to Directly Support Players 'My Cause My Cleats' Charities
Now in its eighth season, My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players make in communities across the world by highlighting relevant issues and causes on specially designed cleats throughout games during Weeks 13 and 14 of the NFL season.
In this Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, over 40 San Francisco 49ers players and coaches are set to showcase their passions beyond the game through personalized footwear that represent a diverse array of nonprofits.
49ers Fly Past the Eagles with 42-19 Win; Five Takeaways from #SFvsPHI
The San Francisco 49ers traveled to the East Coast for a rematch of the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a slow start offensively, the 49ers offensive unit kicked things into high gear in the second quarter while San Francisco's defense held the Eagles top three scoring offensive to just two touchdowns and two field goals. San Francisco's 42-19 win over Philadelphia secures their ninth win of the season.
