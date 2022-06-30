Morning Report: How Could the 49ers D-Line Look Different in 2022?

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 30.
New and Notable
2022 Training Camp Preview: Defensive Line
The San Francisco 49ers defensive line will look slightly different heading into the 2022 season without three players who had a big impact on the team's defensive success last year: D.J. Jones (Denver Broncos), Arden Key (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Kentavius Street (New Orleans Saints). The trio finished last season with a combined 105 total stops, 21 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.
To help fill the void left by the departures of Jones, Key, and Street, San Francisco added draft capital by selecting Southern California's Drake Jackson with the 61st-overall pick, a starting-caliber defensive rookie the team hopes can help support the edge. The 49ers also picked up rookies Kevin Atkins and Kalia Davis alongside NFL veteran free agents Kemoko Turay, Hassan Ridgeway and Kerry Hyder Jr..
Previa del Campamento de Entrenamiento 2022: Wide Receivers
Mientras esperamos el inicio del Training Camp 2022 de los 49ers, continuamos revisando las diferentes posiciones de San Francisco. Ya revisamos a los mariscales y corredores del equipo la semana pasada. Ahora toca el turno de los wide receivers. Sabemos que en la NFL, los receptores abiertos suelen ser de los mejores atletas en el campo con una gran combinación de velocidad, fuerza, y agilidad. En los 49ers encontramos un gran grupo de receptores que muestra precisamente varias de estas habilidades y otras más que los convierte en una unidad de receptores muy talentosa para esta temporada.
Off the Field: George Kittle's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊
Taking ice baths are a part of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's typical post-workout routine. This time, he spent his recovery regimen on comedian Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" video series.
On Hart's video series, he features professional athletes across the sports world from WWE to the NFL. On the episode that aired June 14, Kittle and Hart discussed his journey to becoming a tight end, his relationship with his father and his Harry Potter and Spiderman fandoms.
Noele Crooks, 49ers BI & CRM Director | Inside the Oval
In the 33rd episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Noele Crooks discussed how to build your personal brand, where she sees business intelligence growing in the next five years, tips for reaching out to people on LinkedIn, the 49ers annual Horizon Summit and more. Listen to the full episode below 👇