Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Cornerbacks

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Cornerbacks
Over the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers made some moves at cornerback, welcoming three new players to the position group. Joining the squad this season are six-year veteran Isaiah Oliver and rookies D'Shawn Jamison and Darrell Luter Jr.. Oliver, formerly with the Atlanta Falcons, came to The Bay during free agency and signed a two-year deal with the team. Jamison joins as an undrafted free agent and Luter Jr. was San Francisco's third pick in this year's NFL Draft, selected at No. 155 overall in the fifth round.
49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens reverted back to their winning ways in 2022 after closing out the previous season with an 8-9 record and their first playoff miss with Jackson as the starter. Baltimore went 10-7 and secured the sixth-seed in the AFC despite facing significant adversity in the second half of the season.
Offseason Recap: Kyle Shanahan Talks Three Quarterback Approach
As it stands, the 49ers have four quarterbacks on the roster, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen, and no starter named. Additionally, the team is set to open up camp without Purdy, who is still working his way back from a UCL tear he sustained during the NFC Championship Game in late January. He underwent a repair surgery in March and continues to progress through rehab and a throwing program.
Off the Field: 49ers Players Say 'I Do' 💍
San Francisco 49ers players are winning in the game of love.
Over this year's offseason, five 49ers players held their wedding days and two others announced their engagements.
The five 49ers to say "I do," are offensive lineman Aaron Banks, running back Elijah Mitchell, punter Mitch Wishnowsky, tight end Ross Dwelley and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill.
Say Cheese
Players from around the league descended upon Nashville, Tennessee for Tight End University (TEU), orchestrated by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.
Take a behind-the-scenes look at what went down on set at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 media day.