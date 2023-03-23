Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest QB Sam Darnold

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 23rd.
New and Notable
PFF Grades the 49ers First Wave of Free Agency Signings
The NFL free agency frenzy has simmered down significantly from the first few days of the new league year. Nearly all of the big name free agents on the open market have found their new landing spots and put pen to paper on deals for 2023 and beyond. For the San Francisco 49ers, the first wave of moves included four free agent signings that brought over defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Isaiah Oliver and quarterback Sam Darnold. Additionally, San Francisco opted to keep long snapper Taybor Pepper, center Jake Brendel, safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., offensive lineman Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive linemen Kevin Givens and T.Y. McGill from the 2022 NFC Championship Game roster.
Two Former 49ers Staff Earn Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Award of Excellence'
Former 49ers assistant coach Sherman Lewis and athletic trainer J. Lindsy McLean were named Award of Excellence recipients, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday afternoon.
5 Things to Know: Sam Darnold
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal.
Darnold totaled 7,229 passing yards, 57 passing touchdowns, 332 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in the two seasons he played for the University of Southern California.
What to Watch
