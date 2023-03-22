Two Former 49ers Staff Earn Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Award of Excellence'

"Each recipient has dedicated decades of time to creating meaningful change for their respective field, their teams and the National Football League," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame does not nominate or participate in recipient voting. Instead, winners are chosen by selection committees from the five groups represented.

Here's a snapshot of Lewis and McLean's careers that earned them a spot in the 2023 Award of Excellence class from the PFHF staff:

Sherman Lewis

"Lewis began his 34-year coaching career as an assistant coach for his alma mater, Michigan State, from 1969 through 1982. He then made the jump to the NFL under San Francisco 49ers head coach Bill Walsh, winning three Super Bowls between 1983-1991. In 1992, he became the offensive coordinator for Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren. Following seven seasons in Green Bay, Lewis went on to be the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and was an offensive assistant for the Washington Redskins in 2009."

J. Lindsy McLean