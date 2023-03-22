In 2016, he lead USC to a Rose Bowl win over Penn State where he set Rose Bowl records for passing touchdowns (five) and total yards (453). Following the bowl game victory, he became the first-ever freshman to win the Archie Griffin Award, an honor that is handed out annually to the nation's most valuable player for the entire season. In 2017, he threw for over 4,000 yards and earned MVP honors in the Pac-12 Championship Game, a 31-28 win over Stanford.