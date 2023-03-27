Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest CB Isaiah Oliver

Mar 27, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 27th.

New and Notable

49ers Announce Steve Wilks Hire, Two More Free Agent Signings | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Moves Made by the 49ers in the Second Week of Free Agency

The second week of free agency was a quieter one for the San Francisco 49ers who brokered just four deals compared to the eight contracts of the previous week.

On Monday, the team re-signed veteran tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal, bringing him back for what will be his sixth season in The Bay. The 49ers also announced the signing of safety Myles Hartsfield, a former Carolina Panthers player, to a one-year deal. Later in the week, San Francisco opted to bring in more outside talent, putting pen to paper with New York Giants center Jon Feliciano and defensive lineman Austin Bryant. Both players are on one-year contracts with the 49ers.

5 Things to Know: Isaiah Oliver

In the San Francisco 49ers first week of free agency, the team signed Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.

In Oliver's junior year playing for the Colorado Buffaloes, the defensive back recorded 27 tackles, a team-high 13 passes defended and two interceptions. That year, he earned AP first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Oliver in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

49ers Announce Trade for Kicker Zane Gonzalez

The San Francisco 49ers today they have acquired kick Zane Gonzalez from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gonzalez must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.

Gonzalez (6-0, 202) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round (224th overall) in the 2017 NFL draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Browns (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2018-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22), he has connected on 91 of 113 field goal attempts (80.5 percent) and 127 of 134 extra point attempts (94.8 percent) for 400 total points.

49ers Listed as NFL's Best Skill Position Group in SI Ranking

Following the first two weeks of the NFL free agency period and with most of the top-available free agents now signed, Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr asked the question: which team has the best skill-position unit in the NFL?

Orr answered the prompt creating a ranking of the NFL's 15 best skill-position groups and placed the San Francisco 49ers at the top of the list. In Orr's ranking process, the analyst decided the league's best units by considering the players who are the team's biggest contributors outside of the quarterback position.

What to Watch

