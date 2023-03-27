Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest CB Isaiah Oliver

Moves Made by the 49ers in the Second Week of Free Agency

The second week of free agency was a quieter one for the San Francisco 49ers who brokered just four deals compared to the eight contracts of the previous week.

On Monday, the team re-signed veteran tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal, bringing him back for what will be his sixth season in The Bay. The 49ers also announced the signing of safety Myles Hartsfield, a former Carolina Panthers player, to a one-year deal. Later in the week, San Francisco opted to bring in more outside talent, putting pen to paper with New York Giants center Jon Feliciano and defensive lineman Austin Bryant. Both players are on one-year contracts with the 49ers.