49ers Announce Trade for Kicker Zane Gonzalez

The San Francisco 49ers today they have acquired kick Zane Gonzalez from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gonzalez must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.

Gonzalez (6-0, 202) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round (224th overall) in the 2017 NFL draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Browns (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2018-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22), he has connected on 91 of 113 field goal attempts (80.5 percent) and 127 of 134 extra point attempts (94.8 percent) for 400 total points.

Prior to missing the 2022 season due to injury, Gonzalez appeared in 12 games for Carolina in 2021 and connected on 20 of 22 field goal attempts (90.9 percent) and 22 of 23 extra point attempts (95.7 percent) for 82 total points. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice on the season (Weeks 8 & 10).