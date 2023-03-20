Moves Made by the 49ers Through the First Week of Free Agency

The start of the new league year brought with it lots of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster. Originally slated to have 27 free agents hit the open market, the 49ers struck deals with long snapper Taybor Pepper, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Kevin Givens prior to the start of the free agency frenzy. Since March 15, ten more players have put pen to paper on contracts with San Francisco for 2023 and beyond, joining the 49ers from various teams across the league. Of those ten players signed during the NFL free agency period, five were a part of the 2022 53-man roster, including tight end Ross Dwelley, center Jake Brendel, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr.