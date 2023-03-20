Moves Made by the 49ers Through the First Week of Free Agency

The start of the new league year brought with it lots of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster. Originally slated to have 27 free agents hit the open market, the 49ers struck deals with long snapper Taybor Pepper, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Kevin Givens prior to the start of the free agency frenzy. Since March 15, ten more players have put pen to paper on contracts with San Francisco for 2023 and beyond, joining the 49ers from various teams across the league. Of those ten players signed during the NFL free agency period, five were a part of the 2022 53-man roster, including tight end Ross Dwelley, center Jake Brendel, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr.
Here is a list of all the 49ers player signings through the first week of the 2023 NFL free agency period:
- OL Jake Brendel: re-signed to a four-year deal through the 2026 season
- QB Sam Darnold: signed to a one-year deal, formerly with the Carolina Panthers
- TE Ross Dwelley: re-signed to a one-year deal
- DL Clelin Ferrell: signed to a one-year deal, formerly with the Las Vegas Raiders
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: re-signed to a one-year deal
- S Tashaun Gipson Sr.: re-signed to a one-year deal
- DL Kevin Givens: signed to a one-year extension
- DT Javon Hargrave: signed to a four-year deal through the 2026 season, formerly with the Philadelphia Eagles
- S Myles Hartsfield: signed to a one-year deal, formerly with the Carolina Panthers
- WR Jauan Jennings: tendered a one-year contract as an exclusive rights free agent
- DL T.Y. McGill: re-signed to a one-year deal
- OL Colton McKivitz: signed a two-year extension through the 2024 season
- DB Isaiah Oliver: signed to a two-year deal through the 2024 season, formerly with the Atlanta Falcons
- LS Taybor Pepper: signed a three-year extension through the 2025 season