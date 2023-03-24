49ers Announce Steve Wilks Hire, Two More Free Agent Signings | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "1st &10" podcast.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:50 – Discussing the 49ers free agency signing of offensive lineman Jon Feliciano
- 3:42 – Another Pokémon fan in the 49ers building
- 4:05 – Discussing the 49ers free agency signing of defensive lineman Austin Bryant
- 4:33 – Clemson National Champions to reunite in The Bay
- 5:40 – Assessing the 49ers latest power rankings following the first two weeks of the NFL free agency period
- 7:05 – 49ers officially announce hires of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and three other members of the team's coaching staff
- 7:33 – 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold on what Wilks brings to San Francisco
- 8:40 – Insights and background on offensive passing game specialist Klint Kubiak, defensive quality control coach Jacob Webster and coaching operations assistant Max Molz.
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on the post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.