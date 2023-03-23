49ers Sign DL Austin Bryant to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Austin Bryant to a one-year deal.
Bryant (6-5, 250) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Lions (2019-22), he has appeared in 33 games (six starts) and registered 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one pass defensed.
In 2022 with the Lions, Bryant appeared in nine games and recorded nine tackles and one pass defensed.
A 26-year-old native of Thomasville, GA, Bryant attended Clemson University for four years (2015-18) where he appeared in 51 games (29 starts) and added 153 tackles, 20.0 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one interception. The Tigers were National Champions in two of Bryant's four seasons with the team (2016 and 2018).