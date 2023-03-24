49ers Listed as NFL's Best Skill Position Group in SI Ranking

Mar 24, 2023
Briana McDonald

Following the first two weeks of the NFL free agency period and with most of the top-available free agents now signed, Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr asked the question: which team has the best skill-position unit in the NFL?

Orr answered the prompt creating a ranking of the NFL's 15 best skill-position groups and placed the San Francisco 49ers at the top of the list. In Orr's ranking process, the analyst decided the league's best units by considering the players who are the team's biggest contributors outside of the quarterback position.

Here's what Orr had to say about the 49ers offensive weapons:

"I will stand by my thought that this is the greatest collection of skill-position players on one team since the Rams Greatest Show on Turf... Their ability to pulverize defenses by gaining tough yards after the catch, along with their positional versatility, makes them the most moldable unit of talented players in the league. It certainly helps that these pieces are under the thumb of Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco's offense has been elevating its quarterback play, and not the other way around, for a few years now."

The Philadelphia Eagles came in at No. 2 on the Sports Illustrated ranking. Click here to see the full list.

