In the San Francisco 49ers first week of free agency, the team signed Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest cornerback.

Road to the NFL

In Oliver's junior year playing for the Colorado Buffaloes, the defensive back recorded 27 tackles, a team-high 13 passes defended and two interceptions. That year, he earned AP first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Oliver in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Versatile Athlete

Oliver started his NFL career with the Falcons as an outside corner and has seen some snaps at safety, but as of late, he's been playing primarily at the nickelback position.

"I'm here just to be versatile and help in any way I can," Oliver said in first press conference as a member of the 49ers. "I think we've got to take the time to see where I fit in and what that looks like going forward through OTAs, training camp and stuff like that. But, my goal is really just coming in to help the team in any way."

Many of Oliver's career highlights have come from playing at nickel and now-retired Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees noted how he shined in the position after Atlanta's Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"He played one of the best defensive-back games since I've been around," Pees said. "He had a helluva game. Sack, a tackle for loss, a couple of PBUs... I told him the other day, I've obviously been around a long time and had a lot of defensive backs, but that was as good of a performance from a defensive back that I can remember in a long, long time... I just couldn't be prouder of the guy."

Falcons Stats

In his five seasons with Atlanta, Oliver has notched 203 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks, 34 passes defended and two interceptions.

"When you have a smart player that's versatile and understands the scheme and angles, it certainly helps," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "I'm really happy for him. He's another one of those guys that's fun to coach and consistent."

NFL Family

The cornerback's father, Muhammad Oliver, was a decathlete at the University of Oregon and also played in the NFL as a cornerback with the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Washington.

Oliver's uncle, Damon Mays, was a wide receiver at Missouri and played in the NFL with Houston and Washington.

Two-Sport Athlete

At Colorado, Oliver excelled in both football and track & field.

He competed two seasons in the decathlon on CU's outdoor track team. Oliver became a two-time All-Pac-12 winner in the decathlon and put up the highest point totals in the event for a Colorado athlete in over 40 years.

