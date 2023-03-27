Oliver started his NFL career with the Falcons as an outside corner and has seen some snaps at safety, but as of late, he's been playing primarily at the nickelback position.

"I'm here just to be versatile and help in any way I can," Oliver said in first press conference as a member of the 49ers. "I think we've got to take the time to see where I fit in and what that looks like going forward through OTAs, training camp and stuff like that. But, my goal is really just coming in to help the team in any way."

Many of Oliver's career highlights have come from playing at nickel and now-retired Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees noted how he shined in the position after Atlanta's Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals.