Morning Report: Five 49ers Announced as AP Award Finalists

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 26th.
Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey and Three More 49ers Among Finalists for AP Awards
Five San Francisco 49ers players and coaches were announced as finalists for five of the Associated Press' 2022 NFL Awards on Wednesday morning. Four of the team's finalists, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and All-Pro defensive lineman Nick Bosa, are in the top three of their respective categories while head coach Kyle Shanahan is among five candidates for the AP Coach of the Year award. The winners will be announced at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9, 2023 as part of the celebrations leading up to Super Bowl LVII.
Nick Bosa Named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year
Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa for being named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Defensive Player of the Year.
Starting in 16 games, Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history) and 49 quarterback hits. This season, the defensive lineman notched 51 total tackles (41 solo), 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass defended. He posted at least one sack in 13 games, including a season-high 3.0 sacks against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 and registered five games with multiple sack totals.
George Kittle Named NFL Salute to Service Award Finalist
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been announced as one of three finalists for the NFL's 12th annual Salute to Service Award.
Since entering the league, Kittle has exemplified what it means to honor, empower and connect with military members. Kittle's appreciation for the military community is rooted in family with his Uncle Pat, grandfather Carl and other loved ones who have served.
49ers Open Up Practice Week Without Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell
The San Francisco 49ers toughest test of the season is quickly approaching with the NFC Championship Game just four days away, but the first obstacle the team will have to tackle are injuries to key playmakers in the offensive backfield. The 49ers top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) were held out of practice on Wednesday and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle) was a limited participant in San Francisco's first workout of the week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was cautiously optimistic about all three players' readiness for their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
