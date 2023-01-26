Morning Report: Five 49ers Announced as AP Award Finalists

49ers Open Up Practice Week Without Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers toughest test of the season is quickly approaching with the NFC Championship Game just four days away, but the first obstacle the team will have to tackle are injuries to key playmakers in the offensive backfield. The 49ers top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) were held out of practice on Wednesday and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle) was a limited participant in San Francisco's first workout of the week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was cautiously optimistic about all three players' readiness for their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.