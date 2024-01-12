Morning Report: Aiyuk Talks Energy Jennings Brings for Playoff Return 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 12th.
New and Notable
Brandon Aiyuk Talks Bye Week Intensity, Jauan Jennings Return
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver room was hit by the injury bug late in the year, sidelining key rotational players for the tail end of the regular season slate. Ray-Ray McCloud III was placed on the Injured Reserve list due to rib injuries in Week 14 and then Jauan Jennings entered the concussion protocol following the Arizona Cardinals Week 15 matchup.
Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
The final NFC Offensive Player of the Month award of the regular season will go to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey after a tremendous output in his five outings during the month of December. McCaffrey racked up 520 yards on 79 carries and three touchdowns on the ground and added 19 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Without playing in the regular season finale, McCaffrey still managed to secure the NFL rushing yards title with 1,459 yards on the year.
McCaffrey, Purdy Named Finalists for FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year
The finalists for FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year are out, and two San Francisco 49ers players are in the mix for the end-of-year awards. Running back Christian McCaffrey, a five-time winner of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week awards in 2023, and quarterback Brock Purdy, who racked up three FedEx Air Player of the Week honors this season, will represent San Francisco in their respective categories.
Williams, McCaffrey and Two More Make NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team
Awards season is upon us, and the San Francisco 49ers continue to be well represented when it comes to earning distinctions for the 2023 regular season. On Wednesday, the NFLPA released its list for the second-annual Players' All-Pro team, voted on exclusively by active NFL players, and four 49ers were recognized by their colleagues across the league as All-Pro caliber athletes.
Previewing the 49ers Potential Divisional Round Matchups
The San Francisco 49ers accomplished their first goal in their 2023 campaign, and that was securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
With the No. 1 seed locked up, the team has earned a first-round Bye with time to rest, recover and prepare for their postseason run. With the weekend off, the team will have the ability to watch Super Wild Card Weekend shake out to see who their potential Divisional Round opponent may be.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.