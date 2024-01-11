Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month 

Jan 11, 2024
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The final NFC Offensive Player of the Month award of the regular season will go to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey after a tremendous output in his five outings during the month of December. McCaffrey racked up 520 yards on 79 carries and three touchdowns on the ground and added 19 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Without playing in the regular season finale, McCaffrey still managed to secure the NFL rushing yards title with 1,459 yards on the year.

He closes the 2023 regular season with 2,023 scrimmage yards, 21 scrimmage touchdowns and 339 touches. By doing so, McCaffrey has also claimed the triple-crown scrimmage title for the second time in his career and is just the second NFL player in league history to win the triple twice (HOF RB Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns).

When it comes to accolades, McCaffrey came away with his fair share over the course of the year, earning the NFC Offensive Player of the Month distinction twice, two NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards and five Fedex Ground Player of the Week honors, among others.

