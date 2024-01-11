McCaffrey, Purdy Named Finalists for FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year

Jan 11, 2024 at 10:05 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The finalists for FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year are out, and two San Francisco 49ers players are in the mix for the end-of-year awards. Running back Christian McCaffrey, a five-time winner of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week awards in 2023, and quarterback Brock Purdy, who racked up three FedEx Air Player of the Week honors this season, will represent San Francisco in their respective categories.

McCaffrey closed out 2023 as the NFL rushing yards leader (1,459 yards), the scrimmage triple-crown title holder (leader in touches, yards and touchdowns) and is on a short list of 2023 MVP candidates. Meanwhile, Purdy ended the year by setting a new 49ers single-season passing yards record (4,280 yards), the league-leader in passing yards per attempt (9.6) and as the NFL's top Pro Bowl vote-getter. He is the 49ers first quarterback to be voted into the Pro Bowl since Jeff Garcia in 2002.

Voting for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year awards begins on Thursday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Here are all the ways you can vote:

  • X poll on the @NFL official handle
  • Instagram stories on January 11th, 16th and 23rd on the @NFL official handle
  • NFL Mobile App

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, February 8th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. PST.

The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

