Morning Report: 49ers Sign WR Chris Conley to a One-Year Deal

Apr 19, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 19th.

New and Notable

Off the Field: 49ers Players Cheer on San Jose Earthquakes ⚽️

Before the football season begins, San Francisco 49ers players enjoyed some fútbol.

Linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Marcelino McCrary-Ball, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight took a trip to their neighbor stadium, PayPal Park, to watch the San Jose Earthquakes match against Sporting Kansas City.

Matt Maiocco Highlights Prospects 49ers Could Target in Third Round | 1st & 10

This week, NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco joined digital media coordinator Briana McDonald to review the different positions and prospects the 49ers may target in the 2023 NFL Draft on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.

49ers Sign Wide Receiver to One-Year Contract; Announce Two Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed WR Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year deal. In addition, WR Jauan Jennings has signed his one-year contract tender.

Joe Montana, Fred Warner Among 49ers Notable Third-Round Draftees

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Away Game Locker Room

Look back at some of the best behind the scenes of pregame locker room throughout the 2022 season.

