49ers Sign Wide Receiver to One-Year Contract; Announce Two Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed WR Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year deal. In addition, WR Jauan Jennings has signed his one-year contract tender.

Conley (6-3, 205) was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round (76th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft. Over his eight-year NFL career with the Chiefs (2015-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20), Houston Texans (2021-22) and Tennessee Titans (2022), he has appeared in 109 games (63 starts) and registered 217 receptions for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley has also appeared in five postseason games (two starts) where he recorded eight receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Conley began the 2022 season with the Texans and split time between the team's practice squad and active roster. He appeared in two games before being released on October 4, 2022. Conley then signed to the Chiefs practice squad on October 6, 2022 before signing to the Titans active roster on October 25, 2022 where he went on to appear in seven games (one start) and register four receptions for 46 yards with Tennessee.

A 30-year-old native of Dallas, GA, Conley attended the University of Georgia where he played four seasons (2011-14) and finished wtih 177 receptions for 1,938 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Hyder Jr. (6-2, 275) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. After spending his entire rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Hyder signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Detroit Lions on January 6, 2015. Over the past seven seasons with the Lions (2015-18), Dallas Cowboys (2019), 49ers (2020 & 2022) and Seattle Seahawks (2021), he has appeared in 87 games (24 starts) and registered 160 tackles, 21.0 sacks, six fumble recoveries and four passes defensed. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and recorded six tackles.

In 2022 with the 49ers, Hyder appeared in 16 games (one start) and finished with 19 tackles, three passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack. Hyder also played in all three postseason games where he added four tackles.

A 31-year-old native of Austin, TX, Hyder attended Texas Tech University, where he appeared in 49 games (41 starts) and finished with 176 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.