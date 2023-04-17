Matt Maiocco Highlights Prospects 49ers Could Target in Third Round | 1st & 10

This week, NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco joined digital media coordinator Briana McDonald to review the different positions and prospects the 49ers may target in the 2023 NFL Draft on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Other episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.