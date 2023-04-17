Matt Maiocco Highlights Prospects 49ers Could Target in Third Round | 1st & 10

Apr 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

This week, NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco joined digital media coordinator Briana McDonald to review the different positions and prospects the 49ers may target in the 2023 NFL Draft on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Other episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 2:05 – Analyzing how the incoming 2023 NFL Draft class fits the 49ers needs
  • 4:05 – Discussing the 49ers strategy for the upcoming draft
  • 5:40 – What are the 49ers top positions of need?
  • 7:40 – Predicting who the 49ers select with pick No. 99
  • 8:55 – Predicting who the 49ers select with pick No. 101
  • 10:30 – Predicting who the 49ers select with pick No. 102
  • 11:40 – Which projected late-round prospect would be a perfect fit with the 49ers?

Related Content

news

Joe Montana, Fred Warner Among 49ers Notable Third-Round Draftees

With the San Francisco 49ers scheduled to begin their 2023 NFL Draft selections at pick No. 99, take a look at the team's history of success in the third round.

news

Breaking Down Jennifer Lee Chan's 2023 49ers Mock Draft | 1st & 10

From analyzing the 49ers strategy in the upcoming draft to predicting who the team may pick in the third round, here are the takeaways from Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

PFF's Top 150 Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 49ers making their draft selections in the later rounds, the team will need to get creative on selecting the best player available and targeting their positions of need.

news

49ers Host Bay Area Talent for Local Pro Day at Levi's® Stadium

San Francisco 49ers coaching staff and personnel were on hand to watch local NFL hopefuls work out in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks

With just over two weeks left to the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, let's take a look at some potential 49ers draft picks, according to national media outlets.

news

49ers Draft Needs and Position Group Strength in 2023

As the San Francisco 49ers turn their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft, here's a look at their positions of need and the strengths of the incoming draft class.

news

Full List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

The San Francisco 49ers have received a league-high seven compensatory picks, totaling at 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Take a look back at the collegiate careers of the 49ers draft class ahead of their first NFL season.

news

Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel Named Top Picks of the 2019 NFL Draft Class

Former NFL player and pro scout Bucky Brooks ranked his top 15 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 season.

news

Where Do the 49ers, NFC West Stand After 2022 NFL Draft?

Following the 49ers selections, here's a look at where several national media outlets have placed San Francisco in their post-draft power rankings.

news

How NFL Draft Experts Graded the 49ers 2022 Draft Class

NFL draft analysts have made their initial evaluations of San Francisco's selections and provided overall grades for the 49ers 2022 draft class. Here's how they graded out.

Advertising