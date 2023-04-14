Breaking Down Jennifer Lee Chan's 2023 49ers Mock Draft | 1st & 10

This week, NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan joined digital media coordinator Briana McDonald to review the different positions and prospects the 49ers may target in the 2023 NFL Draft on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Other episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:19 – Strengths and weaknesses of the incoming 2023 NFL Draft class
- 1:35 – Analyzing the 49ers strategy for the upcoming draft
- 2:25 – What are the 49ers top positions of need?
- 3:35 – Predicting who the 49ers select with pick No. 99
- 5:14 – Predicting who the 49ers select with pick No. 101
- 6:15 – Predicting who the 49ers select with pick No. 102
- 7:08 – How the 49ers find "late-round gems" in the draft
- 8:23 – Which projected late-round prospect would be a perfect fit with the 49ers?
