49ers Host Bay Area Talent for Local Pro Day at Levi's® Stadium

Levi's® Stadium was buzzing with young talent on Wednesday as local prospects prepared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers brain trust including general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco's full coaching lineup hit the field to host the 49ers annual local pro day and watch the players in action. Former 49ers running back Frank Gore and current 49ers linebacker Fred Warner also stopped by to observe.

The 49ers local pro day allows players who either attended a local university or grew up in the region a chance to run through a series of drills and workouts on the field of Levi's® Stadium and meet and greet with 49ers personnel.

With the 2023 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, the day of workouts and meetings provides the team an opportunity to get a final up-close look at this year's incoming draft class. The 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27 and the 49ers are scheduled to make their first selection at pick No. 99 on April 28. San Francisco currently owns 11 total selections, which is tied for the second-most picks in this year's draft. For a full list of the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft picks, click here.