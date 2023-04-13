49ers Host Bay Area Talent for Local Pro Day at Levi's® Stadium

Apr 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Levi's® Stadium was buzzing with young talent on Wednesday as local prospects prepared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers brain trust including general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco's full coaching lineup hit the field to host the 49ers annual local pro day and watch the players in action. Former 49ers running back Frank Gore and current 49ers linebacker Fred Warner also stopped by to observe.

The 49ers local pro day allows players who either attended a local university or grew up in the region a chance to run through a series of drills and workouts on the field of Levi's® Stadium and meet and greet with 49ers personnel.

With the 2023 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, the day of workouts and meetings provides the team an opportunity to get a final up-close look at this year's incoming draft class. The 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27 and the 49ers are scheduled to make their first selection at pick No. 99 on April 28. San Francisco currently owns 11 total selections, which is tied for the second-most picks in this year's draft. For a full list of the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft picks, click here.

40 NFL hopefuls representing 11 NCAA conferences were invited to this year's local pro day. Below is the full list of players in attendance.

Table inside Article
PositionNameCollegeHometown
PJamieson SheahanCaliforniaBendigo, Australia
KPeyton HenryWashingtonDanville, CA
QBJake HaenerFresno StateDanville, CA
QBIke OgboguHoustonSan Jose, CA
QBTanner McKeeStanfordCorona, CA
CBMekhi BlackmonSouthern CaliforniaEast Palo Alto, CA
CBEthan BonnerStanfordThe Woodlands, TX
CBDerrick LangfordWashington StateRichmond, CA
CBNehemiah SheltonSan Jose StateGardena, CA
CBTaRiq BracyNotre DameMilpitas, CA
CBRejzohn Wright *Oregon StateEast Palo Alto, CA
RBChris BrooksBrigham YoungOceanside, CA
RBJordan MimsFresno StateEast Palo Alto, CA
FBHouston HeimuliBrigham YoungBountiful, UT
STy'Reke JamesUTEPRichmond, CA
STyriq MackNevadaOakland, CA
SJohn TorchioWisconsinMoraga, CA
SDelano WareWestern MichiganRichmond, CA
SBennett WilliamsOregonMountain View, CA
SKendall WilliamsonStanfordSnellville, GA
TEJustin MaloneWeber StateMilpitas, CA
TEJ.J. Jones IINew Mexico StateTracy, CA
TECaleb PhillipsHawaiiEncinitas, CA
TEAndre KellyCalifornia - Santa BarbaraStockton, CA
LBAustin AjiakeUNLVFremont, CA
LBKyle HarmonSan Jose StateAntioch, CA
LBHenry To'oTo'o *AlabamaSacramento, CA
CCorey LucianoWashingtonDanville, CA
OLWade WilletSam Houston StateBrentwood, CA
OLJack WilsonWashington StateMontara, CA
WRElijah CooksSan Jose StateAtascadero, CA
WRElijah HarperAdams StateStockton, CA
WRNikko RemigioFresno StateOrange, CA
WRPierre WilliamsSacramento StateGustine, CA
WRKekoa CrawfordCaliforniaPasadena, CA
WRMichael Wilson *StanfordWest Hills, CA
DLGabe ReidUtahAmerican Fork, UT
DLP.J. HuffNevadaCrockett, CA
DLJunior Fehoko *San Jose StateEast Palo Alto, CA
DLIsaiah Foskey *Notre DameAntioch, CA

Players with an * attended the 49ers local pro day but did not participate in the workouts.

