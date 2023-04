Joe Montana, Fred Warner Among 49ers Notable Third-Round Draftees

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.

At this year's NFL Scouting Combine, general manager John Lynch outlined the team's goals heading into the draft. With the core of the 49ers roster remaining intact, depth has been highlighted as San Francisco's biggest priority. The 49ers are scheduled to make three selections in the third round, picks No. 99, 101 and 102, providing three opportunities to help fortify the team's positions of need.

"The draft sets up well with the way we are positioned this year... To me, the blue chip players, there aren't as many this year, but there is good depth," Lynch said. "I think there is good value, and we seem to do well at pick 100 and back. We're in our sweet spot. We've got to make them count."

Here's a list of the San Francisco 49ers third-round draftees on the 2023 roster:

Tyrion Davis-Price, 93rd pick, 2022 NFL Draft

Danny Gray, 105th pick, 2022 NFL Draft

Ambry Thomas, 102nd pick, 2021 NFL Draft

Fred Warner, 70th pick, 2018 NFL Draft

Notable San Francisco 49ers alumni drafted in the third round: