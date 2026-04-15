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Morning Report: 49ers Reveal the 2026 Gold Rush 🗞️

Apr 15, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

2026 Gold Rush Finalist Photoshoot

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 15:

New and Notable

2026 Mock Draft Monday 7.0: Offensive Focus Builds in Latest 49ers Projections

In this week's roundup, analysts heavily lean toward offensive additions, particularly along the offensive line, with one Utah prospect drawing consistent attention. Analysts also look towards playmakers who could add another dimension to head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Take a look at the latest projections from NFL Draft analysts:

Learn More>>>

49ers Sign CB Jack Jones & DL Cameron Sample to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Jack Jones and DL Cameron Sample to one-year deals. Take a look at their individual stats.

Learn More>>>

49ers Continue Draft Prep with 2026 Local Pro Day

The San Francisco 49ers hosted nearly 50 NFL prospects on Wednesday afternoon for their annual local pro day. The group featured players with ties to the Bay Area, either by hometown or college career, who took part in a series of on-field drills at the SAP Performance Facility.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Check out photos of the San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day, featuring nearly 50 NFL prospects with ties to the Bay Area at the SAP Performance Facility.

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu
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Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
7 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
8 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad
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Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
13 / 29

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson
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Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster
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Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons
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Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
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Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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Best of Gold Rush | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best photos of Gold Rush Cheerleaders from the San Francisco 49ers 2025 season.

Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Kym Fortino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Kym Fortino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Austin Ginn/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Austin Ginn/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Jose Romero/49ers
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Gold Rush End of the Season Banquet

Members of the 2025 Gold Rush team gathered for an end-of-year banquet to celebrate the season's achievements.

Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet
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49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
5 / 33

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
6 / 33

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet
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49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
9 / 33

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
10 / 33

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet
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49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet

DBAPIX/49ers
49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet
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49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet

DBAPIX/49ers
49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet
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49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
17 / 33

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet
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49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
27 / 33

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet
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49ers Gold Rush End of Year Banquet

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
30 / 33

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

DBAPIX/49ers
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