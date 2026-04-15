Morning Report: 49ers Reveal the 2026 Gold Rush 🗞️

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.
Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 15:
New and Notable
2026 Mock Draft Monday 7.0: Offensive Focus Builds in Latest 49ers Projections
In this week's roundup, analysts heavily lean toward offensive additions, particularly along the offensive line, with one Utah prospect drawing consistent attention. Analysts also look towards playmakers who could add another dimension to head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Take a look at the latest projections from NFL Draft analysts:
49ers Sign CB Jack Jones & DL Cameron Sample to One-Year Deals
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Jack Jones and DL Cameron Sample to one-year deals. Take a look at their individual stats.
49ers Continue Draft Prep with 2026 Local Pro Day
The San Francisco 49ers hosted nearly 50 NFL prospects on Wednesday afternoon for their annual local pro day. The group featured players with ties to the Bay Area, either by hometown or college career, who took part in a series of on-field drills at the SAP Performance Facility.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out photos of the San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day, featuring nearly 50 NFL prospects with ties to the Bay Area at the SAP Performance Facility.
Take a look back at some of the best photos of Gold Rush Cheerleaders from the San Francisco 49ers 2025 season.
Members of the 2025 Gold Rush team gathered for an end-of-year banquet to celebrate the season's achievements.