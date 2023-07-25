Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Players Get Ready for Training Camp

Jul 25, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 25th.

New and Notable

Bosa, Williams, McCaffrey, Kittle and Warner Headline 'Madden 24' Ratings 🎮

Player ratings have been revealed for Madden NFL 2024 ahead of the video game's release on August 15.

Several San Francisco 49ers players landed in the top ten lists of their respective positions including AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, All-Pro Fred Warner and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Cornerbacks

Over the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers made some moves at cornerback, welcoming three new players to the position group. Joining the squad this season are six-year veteran Isaiah Oliver and rookies D'Shawn Jamison and Darrell Luter Jr.. Oliver, formerly with the Atlanta Falcons, came to The Bay during free agency and signed a two-year deal with the team. Jamison joins as an undrafted free agent and Luter Jr. was San Francisco's third pick in this year's NFL Draft, selected at No. 155 overall in the fifth round.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens reverted back to their winning ways in 2022 after closing out the previous season with an 8-9 record and their first playoff miss with Jackson as the starter. Baltimore went 10-7 and secured the sixth-seed in the AFC despite facing significant adversity in the second half of the season.

Learn More >>>

Offseason Recap: Kyle Shanahan Talks Three Quarterback Approach

As it stands, the 49ers have four quarterbacks on the roster, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen, and no starter named. Additionally, the team is set to open up camp without Purdy, who is still working his way back from a UCL tear he sustained during the NFC Championship Game in late January. He underwent a repair surgery in March and continues to progress through rehab and a throwing program.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

We Gave 49ers Linebackers a Camera at the SF Giants Game... Here’s What Happened 👀

Check out some of the best pictures from the Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants game taken by 49ers linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Curtis Robinson.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
1 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
2 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Curtis Robinson/49ers
OF Mike Yastremszki
3 / 30

OF Mike Yastremszki

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
4 / 30

P Logan Webb

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
Gabe Kapler, Alyssa Nakken
5 / 30

Gabe Kapler, Alyssa Nakken

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
6 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Curtis Robinson/49ers
IF J.D. Davis
7 / 30

IF J.D. Davis

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
8 / 30

P Logan Webb

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
9 / 30

P Logan Webb

Curtis Robinson/49ers
C Blake Sabol
10 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb, C Patrick Bailey
11 / 30

P Logan Webb, C Patrick Bailey

Curtis Robinson/49ers
C Blake Sabol
12 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Curtis Robinson/49ers
IF Brett Wisely
13 / 30

IF Brett Wisely

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
IF J.D. Davis
14 / 30

IF J.D. Davis

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
15 / 30

P Logan Webb

Curtis Robinson/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
16 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson/49ers
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
17 / 30

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
18 / 30

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
19 / 30

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
Oracle Park
20 / 30

Oracle Park

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
2023 San Francisco Giants
21 / 30

2023 San Francisco Giants

Curtis Robinson/49ers
P Logan Webb
22 / 30

P Logan Webb

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Casey Schmidt
23 / 30

SS Casey Schmidt

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
24 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
25 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
OF Mitch Hanger
26 / 30

OF Mitch Hanger

Curtis Robinson/49ers
P Logan Webb
27 / 30

P Logan Webb

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
C Blake Sabol
28 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Curtis Robinson/49ers
OF Mitch Haniger
29 / 30

OF Mitch Haniger

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
C Blake Sabol
30 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Curtis Robinson/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Which 49ers Player Received the Highest 'Madden 24' Rating?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Cornerbacks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Baltimore Ravens

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Training Camp QB Approach

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Linebackers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Line

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Running Backs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. LA Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Wide Receivers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising