Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Players Earn Top PFF Grades Following #SFvsLAR

Jan 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 11.

New and Notable

Top Performers from 49ers Overtime Comeback Victory Over the Rams

After punting in the fourth quarter with 1:57 remaining in regulation, the San Francisco 49ers had a mere 0.4 percent chance of winning their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was a complete effort by all phases of the 49ers to claw their way back from a once-17 point deficit en route to earning their sixth-straight victory over the Rams, and most importantly, secure a spot in the postseason.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted some of the 49ers top performers coming off of Week 18's nail-biting finish. Here's a look at who stood out:

Read More >>>

Swarm of 49ers Fans Made a 'Tough Environment' for Rams at SoFi Stadium

Three plays into Sunday's crucial victory at SoFi Stadium, something rare occurred.

The San Francisco 49ers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, allowing the Los Angeles Rams offense to open the contest.

On 2nd-and-8 inside at their own 15 yard line, quarterback Matthew Stafford was flagged for a false start penalty as the newly-built Los Angeles venue significantly erupted in cheers.

It was loud. Maybe too loud for a home team.

Read More >>>

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:

The following player has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

DB Deommodore Lenoir 

The following player has been signed to the team's practice squad:

TE Tanner Hudson

Read More >>>

Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa Add Their Names to 49ers Record Books After Win vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket into the postseason following a comeback 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here are a few notes and stats from the 49ers divisional win.

  • San Francisco has now won six-straight games against the Rams, having swept the season series for the third-consecutive season.
  • San Francisco became the first team to defeat Rams head coach Sean McVay when trailing at halftime, including the postseason. He is now 45-1 when leading at halftime.
  • ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ hauled in four receptions for 95 yards on Sunday. He also added eight carries for 45 yards and one touchdown on the ground and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings﻿. His eight rushing touchdowns on the season are the most in a single season by a wide receiver in NFL history.
  • ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ picked off Stafford in overtime, sealing the win the 49ers and marking the first interception of his career.

Read More >>>

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Nail-Biting Win vs. the Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: #SFvsLAR Game Preview

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G Discusses Injury Status, Return to Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How to Vote for Trey Lance for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Garoppolo, Moseley and Greenlaw 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping Everything from the 49ers Win Over the Texans

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Two 49ers Legends Named as Pro Football HOF Finalists

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Talks Trey Lance's Development

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle﻿ Talks Wrestling, Childhood Heroes with Brian Urlacher

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares an Injury Update on Jimmy Garoppolo

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Five 49ers Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising