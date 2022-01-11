Morning Report: 49ers Players Earn Top PFF Grades Following #SFvsLAR

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Top Performers from 49ers Overtime Comeback Victory Over the Rams
After punting in the fourth quarter with 1:57 remaining in regulation, the San Francisco 49ers had a mere 0.4 percent chance of winning their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
It was a complete effort by all phases of the 49ers to claw their way back from a once-17 point deficit en route to earning their sixth-straight victory over the Rams, and most importantly, secure a spot in the postseason.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted some of the 49ers top performers coming off of Week 18's nail-biting finish. Here's a look at who stood out:
- Trent Sherfield - 89.9 Overall Grade
- Jauan Jennings - 82.2 Overall Grade
- Dre Greenlaw - 76.6 Overall Grade
Swarm of 49ers Fans Made a 'Tough Environment' for Rams at SoFi Stadium
Three plays into Sunday's crucial victory at SoFi Stadium, something rare occurred.
The San Francisco 49ers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, allowing the Los Angeles Rams offense to open the contest.
On 2nd-and-8 inside at their own 15 yard line, quarterback Matthew Stafford was flagged for a false start penalty as the newly-built Los Angeles venue significantly erupted in cheers.
It was loud. Maybe too loud for a home team.
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:
The following player has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
The following player has been signed to the team's practice squad:
Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa Add Their Names to 49ers Record Books After Win vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket into the postseason following a comeback 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here are a few notes and stats from the 49ers divisional win.
- San Francisco has now won six-straight games against the Rams, having swept the season series for the third-consecutive season.
- San Francisco became the first team to defeat Rams head coach Sean McVay when trailing at halftime, including the postseason. He is now 45-1 when leading at halftime.
- Deebo Samuel hauled in four receptions for 95 yards on Sunday. He also added eight carries for 45 yards and one touchdown on the ground and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings. His eight rushing touchdowns on the season are the most in a single season by a wide receiver in NFL history.
- Ambry Thomas picked off Stafford in overtime, sealing the win the 49ers and marking the first interception of his career.