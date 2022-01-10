Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa Add Their Names to 49ers Record Books After Win vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket into the postseason following a comeback 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here are a few notes and stats from the 49ers divisional win.
Team Notes
- The 49ers improved to 75-67-3 all-time against the Rams, including a 38-33-1 record on the road.
- San Francisco has now won six-straight games against the Rams, having swept the season series for the third-consecutive season.
- The 49ers improved to 18-12-1 in regular season games that go to overtime, including a 2-0 mark this season.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 7-3 as a head coach against the Rams.
- The 49ers finished the 2021 regular season with a 6-3 road record, marking the third-straight season with a winning road record.
- San Francisco has now qualified for the postseason for the second time in three years.
Game Notes
- The 49ers overcame a deficit of 17-or-more points today for the fourth time in the last 30 years and the first since they erased a 20-point deficit at Philadelphia Eagles (10/2/11).
- San Francisco became the first team to defeat Rams head coach Sean McVay when trailing at halftime, including the postseason. He is now 45-1 when leading at halftime.
Player Notes
- Samuel hauled in four receptions for 95 yards on Sunday. He also added eight carries for 45 yards and one touchdown on the ground and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings. His eight rushing touchdowns on the season are the most in a single season by a wide receiver in NFL history.
- His 24-yard touchdown pass was the first by the 49ers by a non-quarterback since wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders threw a 35-yard touchdown pass at New Orleans Saints (12/8/19).
- Samuel is the first non-quarterback in franchise history to have at least one passing and at least one rushing touchdown in a game.
- He finished the regular season with 14 total touchdowns (6 receiving and 8 rushing), the most by a member of the 49ers since Terrell Owens had 14 total touchdowns in 2002 (13 receiving and one rushing).
- Jennings registered career-highs with six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He now has five receiving touchdowns on the season. It also marks the first multi-touchdown game of his career.
- Aiyuk registered six receptions for 107 yards. It marked his first 100-yard game this season and the third of his career.
- San Francisco's signal caller completed 23-of-32 passing attempts for 316 yards and one touchdown, marking his fifth game this season with 300-or-more passing yards and the 10th of his career, which ranks fourth in franchise history.
Most Career 300-Yard Passing Games in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Games
|1.
|Joe Montana
|35
|2.
|Steve Young
|28
|3.
|Jeff Garcia
|14
|4.
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|10
|5.
|John Brodie
|6
Most 300-Yard Passing Games In A Single Season in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Games
|1.
|Steve Young (1998)
|7
|2.
|Jeff Garcia (2000)
|6
|3t.
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|5
|Steve Young (1994)
|5
|Joe Montana (1982, '85, '87, '90)
|5
- Mitchell rushed for 85 yards on 21 carries.
- He finished the regular season with 963 rushing yards, which are the most by a rookie in franchise history, and the most by any player since RB Carlos Hyde had 988 rushing yards in 2016.
- Bosa registered five tackles and a 0.5 sack. He has 15.5 sacks on the season and 24.5 in his career.
- His 15.5 sacks on the season are the most by a member of the 49ers since Aldon Smith had 19.5 sacks in 2012, and are the fifth-most by a member of the 49ers in a single season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
Most Sacks In A Single Season in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Season
|Sacks
|1.
|LB Aldon Smith
|2012
|19.5
|2.
|DL Fred Dean
|1983
|17.5
|3.
|DL Tim Harris
|1992
|17.5
|4.
|DL Charles Haley
|1990
|16.5
|5.
|DL Nick Bosa
|2021
|15.5
- Armstead notched seven tackles and a career-high 2.5 sacks on the day. He now has 6.0 sacks on the season and 28.5 in his career. It also marks his fifth-career game with 1.5-or-more sacks.
- Jones notched two tackles and 1.0 sack on the day. He now has 2.0 sacks on the season and 7.0 in his career.
Fred Warner and Arden Key
- Warner and Key combined to bring down Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Key now has 6.5 sacks on the season and 9.5 in his career, with Warner picking up his first 0.5 sack of the season and now has 4.5 in his career.
- The 49ers cornerback notched six tackles and one interception off Stafford, marking his first pick of the season and third of his career.
- San Francisco's rookie corner picked off Stafford in overtime, sealing the win the 49ers and marking the first interception of his career.
- Gould connected on a 24-yard field goal in OT. He now has 18 career game-winning field goals in his career, including the postseason.