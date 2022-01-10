Top Performers from 49ers Overtime Comeback Victory Over the Rams

After punting in the fourth quarter with 1:57 remaining in regulation, the San Francisco 49ers had a mere 0.4 percent chance of winning their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Per Next Gen Stats, the team needed to force a three-and-out against the Rams offense, score a touchdown without any timeouts, prevent Los Angeles from scoring in regulation and find a way to win in overtime, and they did just that.

It was a complete effort by all phases of the 49ers to claw their way back from a once-17 point deficit en route to earning their sixth-straight victory over the Rams, and most importantly, secure a spot in the postseason.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted some of the 49ers top performers coming off of Week 18's nail-biting finish. Here's a look at who stood out:

Trent Sherfield - 89.9 Overall Grade

Sherfield only played ten snaps on offense but was highly effective in the 49ers ground game. Of his 10 snaps, nine were running plays where he had a run blocking grade of 83.3. His only pass route of the day was a 13-yard catch that went for a first down. He also registered two tackles on special teams.

Jauan Jennings - 82.2 Overall Grade

Jennings had a career outing in the 49ers win on Sunday, registering six catches on seven targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns on the day (all career highs). Five of his six catches resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. The wideout also forced three missed tackles against the Rams.

Dre Greenlaw - 76.6 Overall Grade

In his first return to the field since Week 12 and just his third game of the season, Greenlaw was San Francisco's top-graded performer on defense. The linebacker earned an 88.9 grade against the run, holding Los Angeles to a season low output. He also notched 12 total tackles and six total stops.

Brandon Aiyuk - 76.2 Overall Grade

Aiyuk led San Francisco's pass catchers with six receptions on seven targets for 107 yards. Five of his six catches resulted in a first down.

Kentavius Street - 75.3 Overall Grade

Street notched three quarterback pressures on the day (one hit and two hurries) in 11 pass rushes.

Arden Key - 75.1 Overall Grade

Key, who is coming off a streak of dominant performances, recorded four quarterback pressures in 18 pass rushes on Sunday. The Rams entered the game with the highest-graded pass blocking unit in the NFL, and the 49ers had Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford under pressure on 18 of his 37 dropbacks (48.6 percent)

Laken Tomlinson - 74.8 Overall Grade

San Francisco's left guard allowed just one quarterback pressure in 37 pass blocking snaps against Los Angeles on Sunday.

Deebo Samuel - 74.4 Overall Grade

Samuel was one the highlights of the 49ers comeback, hauling in four catches for 95 yards. Of his 95-yard outing, 64 came after the catch. He also added eight rushes for 45 yards and a score along with registering his first-career touchdown pass.

Samuel's 87.2 overall grade on the year is sixth among wide receivers. His 18.2 yards per catch and 10.2 yards after catch per reception both led all qualifying wide receivers. He also finished tied for first with six rushing touchdowns of 10 yards or more.

Emmanuel Moseley - 73.0 Overall Grade

In his first return from Injured Reserve, Moseley allowed just two catches on three targets for 18 yards and also hauled in an interception against Stafford.

Honorable Mention

Armstead notched a 76.3 pass rush grade on Sunday, recorded seven quarterback pressures, including 2.5 sacks. Armstead's 52 quarterback pressures rank eighth among all interior defenders this season.

Mitchell closed out the regular season with 85 yards rushing on 21 carries. Of his 85 yards, 68 came after contact. The rookie running back also forced eight missed tackles, which was a career high and second most of any running back in Week 18 behind Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs (12).

Despite not playing on Sunday with an elbow injury, Williams finished the year with an overall grade of 98.3, which is the highest ever given to any player in a season. Williams (98.5) and Tom Compton (92.2) finished one and two among all tackles in run blocking grades.

Kittle finished the regular season with an overall grade of 90.7, ranked second among all tight ends (Baltimore Ravens Mark Andrews - 91.5)