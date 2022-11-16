Morning Report: 49ers Move Up in NFL Power Rankings Following #LACvsSF

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers opened up the second half of the regular season with a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime, and by doing so, have cemented themselves in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings headed into Week 11. On Sunday night, San Francisco trailed 16-10 at the half and rallied in the final two quarters, shutting out the Chargers and putting up 12 unanswered points. Notable highlights from San Francisco's second half surge include a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Christian McCaffrey and a game-sealing interception by second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga in the final minute of regulation.