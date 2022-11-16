Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up in NFL Power Rankings Following #LACvsSF

Nov 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, November 16th.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain in the Top 10 Following Win Over Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers opened up the second half of the regular season with a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime, and by doing so, have cemented themselves in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings headed into Week 11. On Sunday night, San Francisco trailed 16-10 at the half and rallied in the final two quarters, shutting out the Chargers and putting up 12 unanswered points. Notable highlights from San Francisco's second half surge include a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Christian McCaffrey and a game-sealing interception by second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga in the final minute of regulation.

49ers Sign Eason, Newsome; Release QB

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad Injured Reserve List and released QB Kurt Benkert.

Off the Field: 49ers Offense Cheer on Golden State Warriors 🏀

Just a couple days before the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 on "Sunday Night Football," wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel took a trip to Chase Center to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Mexico City to take on the Arizona Cardinals following a Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and a much-needed Bye week. The "Monday Night Football" matchup is set to kick off at 1:15 am BST on Tuesday, November 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Day in the Bay

November 16, 2008

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers jumped out to a 35-3 halftime lead over the St. Louis Rams at Candlestick Park behind quarterback Shaun Hill.

Say Cheese

49ers Players Travel to Colorado Ahead of Week 11 in Mexico City

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Colorado in preparation for their primetime matchup in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals, presented by United.

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

K Robbie Gould
K Robbie Gould

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

S George Odum
S George Odum

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

49ers Family Program Host Domestic Violence Survivors Cooking Class

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Linda Lynch, Mandy Shanahan and owners Jenna and Mara York joined a 49ers cooking class alongside Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence clients.

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Mandy Shanahan
Mandy Shanahan

Mara York
Mara York

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Jenna York
Jenna York

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Mara York
Mara York

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Linda Lynch
Linda Lynch

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Jenna York
Jenna York

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Linda Lynch
Linda Lynch

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Mara York
Mara York

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Jenna York
Jenna York

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Mandy Shanahan
Mandy Shanahan

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Mandy Shanahan
Mandy Shanahan

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Mara York
Mara York

Linda Lynch
Linda Lynch

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Linda Lynch
Linda Lynch

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Jenna York
Jenna York

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

Mara York
Mara York

Mandy Shanahan
Mandy Shanahan

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors
49ers Host Cooking Class for Domestic Violence Survivors

In the Community

