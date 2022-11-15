Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Offense Cheer on Golden State Warriors 🏀

Nov 15, 2022 at 03:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Just a couple days before the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 on "Sunday Night Football," wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel took a trip to Chase Center to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Samuel and Aiyuk sat courtside in San Francisco to cheer on the Warriors as the team earned a 106-101 victory over Cleveland.

Related Links

Following the 49ers primetime win, other members of San Francisco's offense also supported Golden State. Running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk were in attendance at Chase Center as the Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 on Monday night.

"#BayAreaUnite" messages were shared from the Northern California teams over the past few days supporting the success of the 49ers and Warriors in their contests. McCaffrey, Garoppolo, Kittle and Juszczyk were also gifted personalized NBA jerseys from Golden State.

"We out here! Niners, in The Bay supporting the Warriors," Kittle said. "Steph's going off, having a great one."

On Friday, the 49ers players got loud and energetic on the sideline.

Samuel and Aiyuk were hyped up in the fourth quarter of the Warriors vs. Cavaliers game for big plays from forwards Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins and guards Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson.

Not only did the WR duo bond off the field on Friday night, but they also connected with their local Bay Area team.

Samuel and Aiyuk and Warriors players posed for pictures and chatted following Golden State's victory.

Warriors forward Draymond Green also payed Samuel and Aiyuk a visit courtside.

Samuel even got to take home a signed game jersey from Poole, who scored 18 points and recorded four rebounds against the Cavaliers.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Armstead Supports Education Equity for Sacramento Youth 📚

Arik Armstead donated $250,000 to Mercy Housing California to build on the education equity work that he has funded with the Armstead Academic Project.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Embrace Halloween Spirit at Pumpkin Patch 🎃

49ers players hosted a Halloween party with Best Buddies, Special Olympics, Camp for the Stars and Stanford Autism/DD Research Program.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Walk the Runway with Cancer Warriors 🎗

The 49ers hosted a fashion show featuring apparel donated by Levi's® that was modeled by guests who have had or are currently battling cancer alongside 49ers players.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙

San Francisco 49ers players worked with Find Your Anchor to create hope-filled boxes aimed at suicide prevention to send out to their Bay Area community.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Uplift and Inspire Bay Area Youth at RYSE 🌟

Spencer Burford, Azeez Al-Shaair and Marcelino McCrary-Ball visited RYSE, Inc. to connect with their local community and inspire marginalized youth.

news

Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages Ahead of Week 1 📲

Bay Area Unite! Check out how teams wished their luck to the 49ers in the start of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Trey Lance Visits Patients to Support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent time with pediatric cancer patients and donated a signed helmet to benefit childhood cancer research.

news

Off the Field: Behind the Scenes of Team Photo Day 📸

Check out the setting up, behind the scenes and funny moments of the 49ers 2022 official team photo day.

news

Off the Field: Kittle Fulfills His 'Dream' in Curling Competition 🥌

The people's tight end joined fellow NFL players Trent Taylor, Robert Tonyan Jr. and T.J. Hockenson to learn how to curl and compete in a two-on-two curling match.

news

The Honor Group and the 49ers Announce 11th-Annual Honor Bowl

The Sacramento-based nonprofit partnered with the 49ers to host nine top-ranked matchups in Northern and Southern California

news

Off the Field: 49ers 'Madden 23' Ratings Revealed 🎮

Trent Williams, George Kittle and Fred Warner are San Francisco's top-rated players in this year's iteration of the popular EA Sports video game.

Advertising