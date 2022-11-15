Off the Field: 49ers Offense Cheer on Golden State Warriors 🏀

Just a couple days before the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 on "Sunday Night Football," wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel took a trip to Chase Center to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Samuel and Aiyuk sat courtside in San Francisco to cheer on the Warriors as the team earned a 106-101 victory over Cleveland.
Following the 49ers primetime win, other members of San Francisco's offense also supported Golden State. Running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk were in attendance at Chase Center as the Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 on Monday night.
"#BayAreaUnite" messages were shared from the Northern California teams over the past few days supporting the success of the 49ers and Warriors in their contests. McCaffrey, Garoppolo, Kittle and Juszczyk were also gifted personalized NBA jerseys from Golden State.
"We out here! Niners, in The Bay supporting the Warriors," Kittle said. "Steph's going off, having a great one."
On Friday, the 49ers players got loud and energetic on the sideline.
Samuel and Aiyuk were hyped up in the fourth quarter of the Warriors vs. Cavaliers game for big plays from forwards Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins and guards Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson.
Not only did the WR duo bond off the field on Friday night, but they also connected with their local Bay Area team.
Samuel and Aiyuk and Warriors players posed for pictures and chatted following Golden State's victory.
Warriors forward Draymond Green also payed Samuel and Aiyuk a visit courtside.
Samuel even got to take home a signed game jersey from Poole, who scored 18 points and recorded four rebounds against the Cavaliers.