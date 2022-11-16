This Day in The Bay: 49ers Score a 35-3 Halftime Lead Over St. Louis Rams

November 16, 2008
On this day, the San Francisco 49ers jumped out to a 35-3 halftime lead over the St. Louis Rams at Candlestick Park behind quarterback Shaun Hill.
Hill connected on 15-of-20 passes for 213 yards in the game. In just his second start of the 2008 season, Hill fired touchdown passes to tight end Vernon Davis and wide receiver Bryant Johnson, and ran for a touchdown as San Francisco earned a 35-16 victory. Hill started 16 games for the 49ers between 2007 and 2009, compiling a 10-6 record. He completed 62 percent of 552 passes with 23 touchdowns during three seasons in San Francisco.