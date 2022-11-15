49ers Sign Eason, Newsome; Release QB

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad Injured Reserve List and released QB Kurt Benkert.

Eason (6-6, 230) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over his three-year career with the Colts (2020-21), Seattle Seahawks (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2022), he has appeared in two games and completed five of 10 attempts for 84 yards. Eason was released by the Panthers on November 7, 2022.

A 24-year old native of Lake Stevens, WA, Eason attended the University of Washington (2018-19) after transferring from the University of Georgia (2016-17). In 32 career games, Eason completed 468 of 782 attempts for 5,590 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also tallied 82 rushes for 165 yards and two touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Newsome (5-10, 184) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round (221st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games (one start) as a rookie in 2021 and registered two receptions for 23 yards as well as six punt returns for 75 yards. He was waived by the Bears on August 23, 2022, later signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on November 1, 2022 and was later released on November 3.

A 23-year-old native of Hampton, VA, Newsome attended the University of North Carolina (2017-20) where he appeared in 44 games (32 starts) and registered 188 receptions for 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns as well as 20 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Newsome also tallied 48 punt returns for 535 yards and one touchdown along with seven kickoff returns for 144 yards with the Tarheels.

Sharpe (6-2, 194) originally signed to the team's practice squad on November 7, 2022.