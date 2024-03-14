Morning Report: 49ers Make Several Moves on First Day of Free Agency 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 14th.
New and Notable
49ers Release Arik Armstead, Re-Sign Quarterback and Other Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has released DL Arik Armstead. In addition, the team has re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year deal, signed OL Colton McKivitz to a one-year extension through the 2025 season and signed S George Odum to a two-year extension through the 2026 season.
Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣
New season, new number for the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
Just before the New League Year kicks off on Wednesday, the "wide-back" took to social media to announce that he will wear No. 1 beginning next season after five years as No. 19. The back nameplate on his jersey also will be updated to "Samuel Sr." after his son Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. was born in December of 2021.
Ten 49ers Named to PFF's 'Top 101 Players from the 2023 NFL Season' List
The NFL's free agency frenzy is heating up with the legal tampering period for all 32 teams opening up on Monday morning. As clubs prepare to make important moves to better their rosters in 2024, let's take a final look back at the San Francisco 49ers best players from the 2023 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Historic performances and impressive statistical feats by various 49ers helped contribute to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance and translated into nine Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro designations for the team. It should come as no surprise that ten players landed on Pro Football Focus' "Top 101 Players of the 2023 Season."
49ers Tender Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have tendered a one-year contract to restricted free agent WR Jauan Jennings.
Jennings (6-3, 212) was originally selected in the seventh round (217th overall) by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, Jennings has appeared in 45 games (seven starts) and registered 78 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in the three seasons since (2021-23). Jennings has also appeared in nine postseason games with San Francisco where he's tallied 20 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.
5 Things to Know: Raymond Johnson III
The 26-year-old defensive lineman is a native of Columbia, South Carolina and attended Sumter High School.
"Something about my hometown, my hometown produces a lot of talent and it's just starting to get noticed," Johnson III said on the Draft Diamonds podcast. "My hometown produced Ja Morant... the first Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III, he was a punter for Georgia Tech, me and him actually attended the same high school and just a lot of more great competitors coming out of South Carolina."
