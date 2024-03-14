 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Make Several Moves on First Day of Free Agency 🗞️

Mar 14, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 14th.

New and Notable

49ers Release Arik Armstead, Re-Sign Quarterback and Other Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has released DL Arik Armstead. In addition, the team has re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year deal, signed OL Colton McKivitz to a one-year extension through the 2025 season and signed S George Odum to a two-year extension through the 2026 season.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣

New season, new number for the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

Just before the New League Year kicks off on Wednesday, the "wide-back" took to social media to announce that he will wear No. 1 beginning next season after five years as No. 19. The back nameplate on his jersey also will be updated to "Samuel Sr." after his son Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. was born in December of 2021.

Learn More >>>

Ten 49ers Named to PFF's 'Top 101 Players from the 2023 NFL Season' List

The NFL's free agency frenzy is heating up with the legal tampering period for all 32 teams opening up on Monday morning. As clubs prepare to make important moves to better their rosters in 2024, let's take a final look back at the San Francisco 49ers best players from the 2023 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Historic performances and impressive statistical feats by various 49ers helped contribute to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance and translated into nine Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro designations for the team. It should come as no surprise that ten players landed on Pro Football Focus' "Top 101 Players of the 2023 Season."

Learn More >>>

49ers Tender Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have tendered a one-year contract to restricted free agent WR Jauan Jennings.

Jennings (6-3, 212) was originally selected in the seventh round (217th overall) by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, Jennings has appeared in 45 games (seven starts) and registered 78 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in the three seasons since (2021-23). Jennings has also appeared in nine postseason games with San Francisco where he's tallied 20 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Raymond Johnson III

The 26-year-old defensive lineman is a native of Columbia, South Carolina and attended Sumter High School.

"Something about my hometown, my hometown produces a lot of talent and it's just starting to get noticed," Johnson III said on the Draft Diamonds podcast. "My hometown produced Ja Morant... the first Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III, he was a punter for Georgia Tech, me and him actually attended the same high school and just a lot of more great competitors coming out of South Carolina."

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Catches

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers catches throughout the 2023 season.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 26

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 26

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
6 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Chris Conley
8 / 26

WR Chris Conley

David Gonzalez/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
9 / 26

WR Jauan Jennings

Gerome Wright/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
11 / 26

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
12 / 26

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 26

TE George Kittle

Gerome Wright/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
14 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 26

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
16 / 26

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Gerome Wright/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 26

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
19 / 26

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 26

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 26

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
23 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
26 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Michael Zagaris 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Michael Zagaris throughout the 2023 season.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings, S George Odum, DL Chase Young
4 / 26

T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings, S George Odum, DL Chase Young

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Kevin Givens
6 / 26

DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Kevin Givens

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown
7 / 26

LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
8 / 26

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody
9 / 26

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody

Michael Zagaris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 26

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
14 / 26

RB Jordan Mason

Michael Zagaris/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense
15 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
17 / 26

LB Randy Gregory

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams
18 / 26

T Trent Williams

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle, OL Aaron Banks
21 / 26

TE George Kittle, OL Aaron Banks

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
22 / 26

DL Javon Hargrave

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams
24 / 26

T Trent Williams

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
25 / 26

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Make PFF's Top 101 Players of 2023 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Free Agency Updates on Jauan Jennings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Defensive Lineman   🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Next Generation Shines at the NFL Scouting Combine 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing What's to Come in Free Agency 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Free Agency, Draft and Other Dates to Circle 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Important 49ers Offseason Dates 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Learn More About the 49ers 11 Draft Picks 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Lynch Talks Future of Aiyuk, Jennings in SF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: John Lynch and 49ers Prepare for First-Round Pick 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: John Lynch Shares Updates from the Combine 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising