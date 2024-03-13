49ers Release Arik Armstead, Re-Sign Quarterback and Other Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has released DL Arik Armstead. In addition, the team has re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year deal, signed OL Colton McKivitz to a one-year extension through the 2025 season and signed S George Odum to a two-year extension through the 2026 season.

Armstead (6-7, 290) was originally drafted as the 17th overall selection by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career (2015-24) with San Francisco, Armstead appeared in 116 games (97 starts) and registered 302 tackles, 33.5 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also started in all 12 of his playoff appearances, registering 38 tackles, 8.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Armstead's 8.0 sacks in the postseason are the second-most in franchise history.

In 2023, Armstead started in 12 games and registered 27 tackles and 5.0 sacks. He also started all three postseason contests, registering 11 tackles, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery. For the fourth-consecutive season, Armstead was recognized as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Armstead's work with his foundation, the Armstead Academic Project, has helped raise over $2 million to support Sacramento and Bay Area youth in need of comprehensive academic support.

A 30-year-old native of Sacramento, CA, Armstead attended the University of Oregon. In 39 games with the Ducks, he finished with 87 tackles, four sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two passes defensed. As a junior in 2014, Armstead earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as he played in 13 games and registered 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Allen (6-2, 209) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Jaguars (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017-18), Denver Broncos (2019), Cincinnati Bengals (2020-2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023) he has appeared in 15 games (nine starts) and completed 149 of his 263 passing attempts for 1,611 yards and 10 touchdowns. Allen spent the entirety of the 2023 season on San Francisco's active roster after signing with the team as a free agent.

A 31-year-old native of Fayetteville, AR, Allen attended the University of Arkansas where he appeared in 42 games (38 starts) and completed 583 of his 1,016 passing attempts for 7,463 yards and 64 touchdowns through the air in addition to 135 carries for 133 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He finished his collegiate career with the second-most completions (583) and the third-most passing yards (7,463) by a Razorback.

McKivitz (6-6, 301) was originally selected by the 49ers in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the last four years (2020-23), McKivitz has appeared in 45 games (22 starts) with the team. He has also appeared in eight postseason contests (three starts) for San Francisco. In 2023, McKivitz started all 17 regular season and three postseason games with the team, helping the offense rank third in rushing yards per game (140.5) and finish tied for the most rushing touchdowns (27) in the NFL.

A 26-year-old native of Jacobsburg, OH, McKivitz attended West Virginia University where he appeared in 50 games (47 starts) over his five-year collegiate career (2015-19). As a senior in 2019, McKivitz was named the Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Odum (6-1, 202) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Throughout his six-year career with the Colts (2018-21) and the San Francisco 49ers (2022-23) he has appeared in 93 games (10 starts) and registered 108 tackles, three interceptions, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests and added two tackles. Odum has led the NFL in special teams tackles twice in his career (2020 & 2022), earning him AP First-Team All-Pro honors in 2020 and AP Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2022. In 2023, Odum appeared in 11 games and registered two tackles on defense and tied for the team lead with 10 special teams tackles. He also appeared in all three postseason contests where he added one tackle on special teams.