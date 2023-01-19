Morning Report: 49ers Injury Updates Ahead of DALvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam Limited as 49ers Prep for the Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers injury list was a short one coming out of Super Wild Card Weekend with wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam sustaining ankle injuries that will have both players day-to-day this week. Heading into the team's first practice with defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw as the only additional player who was a limited participant in practice.
5 Things to Know: Deebo Samuel
Just ahead of the 2022 regular season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round
The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys for the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Levi's® Stadium. The Cowboys-49ers matchup is set to kick off at 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
49ers players joined students from African American Community Service Agency for MLK Day of Service presented by Bridgestone to assemble 400 school supply kits that will be delivered between 49ers Social Justice grantees, Urban Ed Academy and AACSA.
View the best photos from the 49ers Wild Card victory over the Seattle Seahawks.