Morning Report: 49ers Injury Updates Ahead of DALvsSF

Jan 19, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 19th.

New and Notable

Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam Limited as 49ers Prep for the Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers injury list was a short one coming out of Super Wild Card Weekend with wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam sustaining ankle injuries that will have both players day-to-day this week. Heading into the team's first practice with defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw as the only additional player who was a limited participant in practice.

5 Things to Know: Deebo Samuel

Just ahead of the 2022 regular season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

Ways to Watch and Listen: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys for the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Levi's® Stadium. The Cowboys-49ers matchup is set to kick off at 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

49ers Players Assemble School Supply Kits for MLK Day of Service

49ers players joined students from African American Community Service Agency for MLK Day of Service presented by Bridgestone to assemble 400 school supply kits that will be delivered between 49ers Social Justice grantees, Urban Ed Academy and AACSA.

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

OL Jason Poe
OL Jason Poe

LB Oren Burks, DT T.Y. McGill
LB Oren Burks, DT T.Y. McGill

49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone
49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone

RB Jordan Mason
RB Jordan Mason

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

OL Jason Poe
OL Jason Poe

49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone
49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

49ers Director of Player Engagement Austin Moss
49ers Director of Player Engagement Austin Moss

DT T.Y. McGill, LB Oren Burks, OL Jason Poe
DT T.Y. McGill, LB Oren Burks, OL Jason Poe

49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone
49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone

TE George Kittle, QB Trey Lance
TE George Kittle, QB Trey Lance

OL Jason Poe
OL Jason Poe

LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

RB Jordan Mason
RB Jordan Mason

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DT T.Y. McGill
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DT T.Y. McGill

49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone
49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone

TE George Kittle, QB Trey Lance
TE George Kittle, QB Trey Lance

49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone
49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone

QB Trey Lance
QB Trey Lance

DT T.Y. McGill
DT T.Y. McGill

49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone
49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

DT T.Y. McGill
DT T.Y. McGill

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone
49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone

QB Trey Lance, OL Jason Poe
QB Trey Lance, OL Jason Poe

49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone
49ers MLK Day of Service Presented by Bridgestone

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa, DT T.Y. McGill
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa, DT T.Y. McGill

OL Jason Poe, LB Oren Burks
OL Jason Poe, LB Oren Burks

Best of: 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Seattle Seahawks

View the best photos from the 49ers Wild Card victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

T Trent Williams, DL Charles Omenihu, T Mike McGlinchey
T Trent Williams, DL Charles Omenihu, T Mike McGlinchey

CB Qwuantrezz Knight
CB Qwuantrezz Knight

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Offensive Line
49ers Offensive Line

2022 San Francisco 49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

CB Samuel Womack III
CB

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

LB Oren Burks, WR Jauan Jennings
LB Oren Burks, WR Jauan Jennings

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

S George Odum, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S George Odum, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

DL Charles Omenihu, DL Nick Bosa
DL Charles Omenihu, DL Nick Bosa

DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Javon Kinlaw

DL Charles Omenihu
DL Charles Omenihu

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

2022 San Francisco 49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

OL Spencer Burford
OL Spencer Burford

2022 San Francisco 49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

DL Charles Omenihu
DL Charles Omenihu

S George Odum
S George Odum

K Robbie Gould
K Robbie Gould

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Offense
49ers Offense

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Javon Kinlaw

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

K Robbie Gould
K Robbie Gould

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy
OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

WR Danny Gray
WR Danny Gray

DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga, S George Odum
DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga, S George Odum

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

DL Charles Omenihu
DL Charles Omenihu

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

P Mitch Wishnowsky
P Mitch Wishnowsky

2022 San Francisco 49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers

TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings
TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

WR Danny Gray
WR Danny Gray

TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

S George Odum
S George Odum

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Brandon Aiyuk
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Brandon Aiyuk

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

T Mike McGlinchey
T Mike McGlinchey

2022 San Francisco 49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DL Kerry Hyder Jr., T Trent Williams
DL Kerry Hyder Jr., T Trent Williams

