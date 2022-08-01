Presented by

49ers Sign WR Deebo Samuel to a Three-Year Extension

Aug 01, 2022 at 10:25 AM

The San Francisco 49ers have signed WR Deebo Samuel to a three-year extension through the 2025 season.

"We are overjoyed to have come together with Deebo to keep him with the 49ers for years to come," said General Manager John Lynch. "Deebo has the rare ability to not only play at a unique level but to inspire his teammates with the way he plays. He is a special player that embodies "will meeting skill." We're proud to move forward with him as an integral leader and foundational piece of our team."

The 49ers originally selected Samuel (6-0, 215) in the second round (36th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his three years with the 49ers (2019-21), he has appeared in 38 games (31 starts) and registered 167 receptions for 2,598 yards (15.6 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has also added 81 rushing attempts for 550 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. In six postseason starts with the 49ers, he has registered 20 catches for 281 yards and one touchdown to go along with 33 carries for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Samuel earned Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021. In 16 games (15 starts), he registered 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards (18.2 average) and five receiving touchdowns. He also racked up career-highs in carries (59), rushing yards (365) and rushing touchdowns (eight). His eight rushing touchdowns were the most by any player whose primary position is wide receiver since the merger.

A 26-year-old native of Inman, SC, Samuel attended the University of South Carolina where he appeared in 30 games (27 starts) in five years with the Gamecocks (2014-18) and registered 148 receptions for 2,076 yards and 16 touchdowns. As a kick returner, he recorded 42 returns for 1,219 yards (29.0 average) and four touchdowns while also notching 25 rushing attempts for 154 yards and seven rushing touchdowns, while also converting both passing attempts in his career for touchdowns..

Related Content

news

49ers Sign DL Akeem Spence, Place DL Maurice Hurst on IR

The 49ers have signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal and placed Maurice Hurst on the Injured Reserve List.

news

49ers Sign Defensive Lineman Tomasi Laulile

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Tomasi Laulile to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Release DL Dee Ford

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the release of defensive lineman Dee Ford.

news

49ers Place Jason Verrett, Charlie Woerner on PUP

The 49ers have placed Verrett and Woerner on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and rookie Kalia Davis on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

news

49ers Sign DL Robert Nkemdiche

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the signing of defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract.

news

Alex Mack Announces Retirement

On Friday, seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack announced his retirement from the NFL.

news

49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class

The 49ers have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals.

news

Frank Gore Announces Retirement, To Be Inducted into 49ers HOF

Frank Gore has signed a one-day contract and will retire from the NFL. In addition, Gore will be the newest inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.

news

49ers Sign TE Kroft; Waive DL Slayton

The 49ers have signed tight end Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal and waived defensive lineman Chris Slayton.

news

49ers Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Waive TE Garrett Walston

The 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Garrett Walston.

news

49ers Sign 14 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers have signed 14 undrafted rookie free agents and waived WR Connor Wedington.

