49ers Sign WR Deebo Samuel to a Three-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers have signed WR Deebo Samuel to a three-year extension through the 2025 season.

"We are overjoyed to have come together with Deebo to keep him with the 49ers for years to come," said General Manager John Lynch. "Deebo has the rare ability to not only play at a unique level but to inspire his teammates with the way he plays. He is a special player that embodies "will meeting skill." We're proud to move forward with him as an integral leader and foundational piece of our team."

The 49ers originally selected Samuel (6-0, 215) in the second round (36th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his three years with the 49ers (2019-21), he has appeared in 38 games (31 starts) and registered 167 receptions for 2,598 yards (15.6 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has also added 81 rushing attempts for 550 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. In six postseason starts with the 49ers, he has registered 20 catches for 281 yards and one touchdown to go along with 33 carries for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Samuel earned Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021. In 16 games (15 starts), he registered 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards (18.2 average) and five receiving touchdowns. He also racked up career-highs in carries (59), rushing yards (365) and rushing touchdowns (eight). His eight rushing touchdowns were the most by any player whose primary position is wide receiver since the merger.