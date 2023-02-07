Powered By

Morning Report: 2023 Pro Bowl Games Recap

Feb 07, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 7th.

New and Notable

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle Shine in NFC Comeback

Revamped and action-packed – the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, Nevada did not disappoint and neither did the San Francisco 49ers players competing in them. Sunday marked the final day of competition for the Pro Bowl players and included the final round of Best Catch, Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tack Toe and Move the Chains skills challenges in addition to three flag football games.
Read More >>>

Social Media Roundup: 49ers Best of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games were a refreshing take on a league classic, introducing never-before-seen skill competitions and a flag football game format to the NFL's annual all-star weekend. Six representatives were in attendance for the San Francisco 49ers including tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Trent Williams, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Fred Warner. If you were wondering what the players in attendance thought of the new format for Pro Bowl weekend, look no further.

Read More >>>

First Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 Opponents

Since the close of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers upcoming slate has begun to look much clearer as the team's 2023 opponents are officially set.

Dates and times of the 2023 schedule won't be announced until later this spring, however, the 49ers are aware of who they will face off against next season.

Read More >>>

49ers Sign Two Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR Tyron Johnson and CB Tre Swilling to Reserve/Future contracts.

Johnson (6-1, 193) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Houston Texans on May 10, 2019. Over his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games (one start) and registered 23 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns. He has also appeared in one postseason game as a member of the Raiders.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Compete in NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey and FB Kyle Juszczyk represented the NFC team during Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas.

TE George Kittle
1 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Mikey Owens/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Perry Knotts/NFL
LB Fred Warner
4 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Perry Knotts/NFL
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Mikey Owens/NFL
TE George Kittle
6 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Perry Knotts/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Perry Knotts/NFL
TE George Kittle, Sourdough Sam
9 / 23

TE George Kittle, Sourdough Sam

Gregory Payan/AP Images
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Perry Knotts/NFL
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga
11 / 23

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga

Perry Knotts/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Mikey Owens/NFL
TE George Kittle
13 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Mikey Owens/NFL
LB Fred Warner, NFC coach Eli Manning, S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 23

LB Fred Warner, NFC coach Eli Manning, S Talanoa Hufanga

Perry Knotts/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Gregory Payan/AP Images
TE George Kittle
17 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
FB Kyle Juszczyk
18 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Mikey Owens/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Mikey Owens/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Mikey Owens/NFL
LB Fred Warner
21 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Mikey Owens/NFL
TE George Kittle
22 / 23

TE George Kittle

Mikey Owens/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Share Confident Outlook for 2023 Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Watch 49ers Players in Four Pro Bowl Events

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Team Awards

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for NFC Championship Against Philadelphia Eagles

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Five 49ers Announced as AP Award Finalists

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Top Performers from #DALvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Divisional Round Win vs. the Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Dallas Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Injury Updates Ahead of DALvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top Spot on NFL's Latest Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare to Take on the Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising