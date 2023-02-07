Morning Report: 2023 Pro Bowl Games Recap

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 7th.
New and Notable
2023 Pro Bowl Games: Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle Shine in NFC Comeback
Revamped and action-packed – the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, Nevada did not disappoint and neither did the San Francisco 49ers players competing in them. Sunday marked the final day of competition for the Pro Bowl players and included the final round of Best Catch, Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tack Toe and Move the Chains skills challenges in addition to three flag football games.
Social Media Roundup: 49ers Best of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games were a refreshing take on a league classic, introducing never-before-seen skill competitions and a flag football game format to the NFL's annual all-star weekend. Six representatives were in attendance for the San Francisco 49ers including tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Trent Williams, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Fred Warner. If you were wondering what the players in attendance thought of the new format for Pro Bowl weekend, look no further.
First Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 Opponents
Since the close of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers upcoming slate has begun to look much clearer as the team's 2023 opponents are officially set.
Dates and times of the 2023 schedule won't be announced until later this spring, however, the 49ers are aware of who they will face off against next season.
49ers Sign Two Players to Reserve/Future Contracts
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR Tyron Johnson and CB Tre Swilling to Reserve/Future contracts.
Johnson (6-1, 193) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Houston Texans on May 10, 2019. Over his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games (one start) and registered 23 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns. He has also appeared in one postseason game as a member of the Raiders.
Say Cheese
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey and FB Kyle Juszczyk represented the NFC team during Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas.