Morning Report: Updates From the 49ers First Padded Practice

Aug 04, 2021 at 07:00 AM

49ers Sequences: Quarterbacks Take Snaps at Practice

View the full series as 49ers photographers captured the team's quarterbacks running drills during training camp practices at the SAP Performance Facility.

49ers Quarterbacks
1 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
2 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
3 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
4 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
5 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
6 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
7 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
8 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
9 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
10 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
11 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
12 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks
13 / 13

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, August 4.

New and Notable

Observations from the 49ers First Padded Practice of Training Camp

Tuesday marked the 49ers first padded practice of training camp which, as expected, came with its share of high intensity plays. There were a number of moments that favored both the offense and defense, which quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo noted during his media availability on Tuesday.

Here are several observations from the session, as well as some updates from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

  • The play of the day was a deep bomb from Trey Lance to Trent Sherfield during full-team work. Lance broke out of the pocket and hit Sherfield in stride for a 50-yard touchdown.
  • Defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Jordan Willis both notched run stops behind the line of scrimmage during the 49ers first series of 11-on-11 work.
  • Dee Ford made his second appearance in full-team drills on Tuesday and notched at least one sack and also chased Lance out of the pocket in another play during his limited reps.
  • Shanahan gave updates on the status of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair﻿, who left yesterday's practice with an apparent knee injury.

Read More >>>

Catch up on the observations from previous practices: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5

First Mic'd Up of the Year

Go on the field with ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ during 49ers training camp as the running back was Mic'd Up, powered by Cisco.

Quick Hits

With the 2021 season just around the corner, the 49ers are excited to welcome the Faithful back home to join us at Open Practice presented by SAP at Levi's® Stadium. Open Practice will take place on Dwight Clark Day (8/7). Tickets are $10 each, with all proceeds benefiting the 49ers Foundation. Get Tickets >>>

--

Shanahan joined NFL Network's Steve Mariucci for an interview following the team's training camp practice on July 31. Watch the full video below. 👇

--

The Honor Group, Inc., a nonprofit that educates students, coaches and the community about patriotism while raising money for injured ill and wounded veterans, today announced that the Tenth-Annual Honor Bowl presented by the San Francisco 49ers will once again take place in Northern and Southern California. Learn More >>>

Press Pass

Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ discussed the play of the 49ers offense so far through camp and evaluated the performance of rookies ﻿Trey Sermon﻿ and ﻿Trey Lance﻿.

Kyle Shanahan discussed what he's seen out of the ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, ﻿Trey Lance﻿, ﻿Josh Rosen﻿ and ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿, assessed the team's first padded practice and provided insight into the plans for ﻿Dee Ford﻿ and ﻿Jalen Hurd﻿.

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower discussed the "even slate" in the team's punt and kick return competition and evaluated how ﻿Trent Sherfield﻿ and ﻿Talanoa Hufanga﻿ have performed so far in camp.

Say Cheese

Training Camp Snaps: The Pads Go On 📸

View the best images from Tuesday's training camp practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

RB Trey Sermon, RB Elijah Mitchell
1 / 76

RB Trey Sermon, RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 76

DL Nick Bosa

DL Nick Bosa
FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB James Burgess Jr.
3 / 76

FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB James Burgess Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
4 / 76

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
T Trent Williams, OL Jaylon Moore
5 / 76

T Trent Williams, OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
6 / 76

S Talanoa Hufanga

S Talanoa Hufanga
49ers Quarterbacks
7 / 76

49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Quarterbacks
TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner
8 / 76

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
9 / 76

TE Jordan Matthews

TE Jordan Matthews
TE Josh Pederson, S Kai Nacua
10 / 76

TE Josh Pederson, S Kai Nacua

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
11 / 76

S Tavon Wilson

S Tavon Wilson
T Mike McGlinchey
12 / 76

T Mike McGlinchey

T Mike McGlinchey
2021 49ers
2021 49ers

2021 49ers

2021 49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
14 / 76

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Jalen Hurd
15 / 76

WR Jalen Hurd

WR Jalen Hurd
QB Trey Lance
16 / 76

QB Trey Lance

QB Trey Lance
TE Ross Dwelley, S Talanoa Hufanga
17 / 76

TE Ross Dwelley, S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert
18 / 76

S Tavon Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II, DT Anthony Zettel
19 / 76

RB Wayne Gallman II, DT Anthony Zettel

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
20 / 76

RB Trey Sermon

RB Trey Sermon
OL Tom Compton
21 / 76

OL Tom Compton

OL Tom Compton
RB JaMycal Hasty, QB Trey Lance
22 / 76

RB JaMycal Hasty, QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Dee Ford
23 / 76

DL Dee Ford

DL Dee Ford
RB Trey Sermon
24 / 76

RB Trey Sermon

RB Trey Sermon
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
25 / 76

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Trent Sherfield
26 / 76

WR Trent Sherfield

WR Trent Sherfield
RB Raheem Mostert
27 / 76

RB Raheem Mostert

RB Raheem Mostert
RB Elijah Mitchell
28 / 76

RB Elijah Mitchell

RB Elijah Mitchell
2021 49ers
2021 49ers

2021 49ers

2021 49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 76

DL Nick Bosa

DL Nick Bosa
RB Raheem Mostert, DL Arik Armstead
31 / 76

RB Raheem Mostert, DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
32 / 76

QB Trey Lance

QB Trey Lance
LB Jonas Griffith
33 / 76

LB Jonas Griffith

LB Jonas Griffith
QB Nate Sudfeld
34 / 76

QB Nate Sudfeld

QB Nate Sudfeld
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
35 / 76

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
OL Aaron Banks, DL Darrion Daniels
36 / 76

OL Aaron Banks, DL Darrion Daniels

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
37 / 76

49ers Offense

49ers Offense
OL Tom Compton, DL Darrion Daniels
38 / 76

OL Tom Compton, DL Darrion Daniels

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, S Tavon Wilson
39 / 76

DB Jimmie Ward, S Tavon Wilson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
40 / 76

DL Samson Ebukam

DL Samson Ebukam
RB Trey Sermon
41 / 76

RB Trey Sermon

RB Trey Sermon
LB Fred Warner
42 / 76

LB Fred Warner

LB Fred Warner
OL Colton McKivitz, T Mike McGlinchey
43 / 76

OL Colton McKivitz, T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
2021 49ers

2021 49ers

2021 49ers
OL Aaron Banks
45 / 76

OL Aaron Banks

OL Aaron Banks
FB Kyle Juszczyk
46 / 76

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
WR Kevin White
47 / 76

WR Kevin White

WR Kevin White
OL Colton McKivitz, DE Eddie Yarbrough
48 / 76

OL Colton McKivitz, DE Eddie Yarbrough

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
49 / 76

TE Jordan Matthews

TE Jordan Matthews
LB Justin Hilliard
50 / 76

LB Justin Hilliard

LB Justin Hilliard
DL Darrion Daniels
51 / 76

DL Darrion Daniels

DL Darrion Daniels
DL Dee Ford
52 / 76

DL Dee Ford

DL Dee Ford
49ers Offensive Line
53 / 76

49ers Offensive Line

49ers Offensive Line
K Robbie Gould, LS Taybor Pepper
54 / 76

K Robbie Gould, LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
55 / 76

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Mohamed Sanu, CB Ambry Thomas
56 / 76

WR Mohamed Sanu, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, TE George Kittle
57 / 76

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Elijah Sullivan
58 / 76

LB Elijah Sullivan

LB Elijah Sullivan
LB Justin Hilliard, RB JaMycal Hasty
59 / 76

LB Justin Hilliard, RB JaMycal Hasty

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
60 / 76

DL D.J. Jones

DL D.J. Jones
QB Josh Rosen, QB Nate Sudfeld, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
61 / 76

QB Josh Rosen, QB Nate Sudfeld, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
62 / 76

49ers Defensive Backs

49ers Defensive Backs
LB Fred Warner
63 / 76

LB Fred Warner

LB Fred Warner
OL Jake Brendel, DL Zach Kerr
64 / 76

OL Jake Brendel, DL Zach Kerr

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
65 / 76

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
DL Zach Kerr, DL Darrion Daniels
66 / 76

DL Zach Kerr, DL Darrion Daniels

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
67 / 76

DL Samson Ebukam

DL Samson Ebukam
TE George Kittle
68 / 76

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
DL Kevin Givens, OL Tom Compton
69 / 76

DL Kevin Givens, OL Tom Compton

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
70 / 76

DL Kentavius Street

DL Kentavius Street
RB Trey Sermon
71 / 76

RB Trey Sermon

RB Trey Sermon
2021 49ers
2021 49ers

2021 49ers

2021 49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, DL Arik Armstead, LB Fred Warner
73 / 76

DB Jimmie Ward, DL Arik Armstead, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
74 / 76

DL D.J. Jones

DL D.J. Jones
QB Josh Rosen
75 / 76

QB Josh Rosen

QB Josh Rosen
2021 49ers
2021 49ers

2021 49ers

2021 49ers
