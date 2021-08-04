Morning Report: Updates From the 49ers First Padded Practice

View the full series as 49ers photographers captured the team's quarterbacks running drills during training camp practices at the SAP Performance Facility.
New and Notable
Observations from the 49ers First Padded Practice of Training Camp
Tuesday marked the 49ers first padded practice of training camp which, as expected, came with its share of high intensity plays. There were a number of moments that favored both the offense and defense, which quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo noted during his media availability on Tuesday.
Here are several observations from the session, as well as some updates from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The play of the day was a deep bomb from Trey Lance to Trent Sherfield during full-team work. Lance broke out of the pocket and hit Sherfield in stride for a 50-yard touchdown.
- Defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Jordan Willis both notched run stops behind the line of scrimmage during the 49ers first series of 11-on-11 work.
- Dee Ford made his second appearance in full-team drills on Tuesday and notched at least one sack and also chased Lance out of the pocket in another play during his limited reps.
- Shanahan gave updates on the status of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who left yesterday's practice with an apparent knee injury.
First Mic'd Up of the Year
Go on the field with Raheem Mostert during 49ers training camp as the running back was Mic'd Up, powered by Cisco.
Quick Hits
Shanahan joined NFL Network's Steve Mariucci for an interview following the team's training camp practice on July 31. Watch the full video below. 👇
Press Pass
Jimmy Garoppolo discussed the play of the 49ers offense so far through camp and evaluated the performance of rookies Trey Sermon and Trey Lance.
Kyle Shanahan discussed what he's seen out of the Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, Josh Rosen and Nate Sudfeld, assessed the team's first padded practice and provided insight into the plans for Dee Ford and Jalen Hurd.
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower discussed the "even slate" in the team's punt and kick return competition and evaluated how Trent Sherfield and Talanoa Hufanga have performed so far in camp.
