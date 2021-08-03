Observations from the 49ers First Padded Practice of Training Camp

Tuesday marked the 49ers first padded practice of training camp which, as expected, came with its share of high intensity plays. There were a number of moments that favored both the offense and defense, which quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo noted during his media availability on Tuesday.
"I've been on some good teams, and that's a good early mark of a good team. And I'm not saying we're there yet, but it's a good mark of where we are right now," Garoppolo said.
Here are several observations from the session, as well as some updates from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Practice Recap
- The play of the day was a deep bomb from Trey Lance to Trent Sherfield during full-team work. Lance broke out of the pocket and hit Sherfield in stride for a 50-yard touchdown.
"Since OTAs, he's put a lot of work into it. I think he's getting better each day," Shanahan said of the rookie quarterback's development. "I think that will continue to happen the more he plays and the more he works at it."
- Defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Jordan Willis both notched run stops behind the line of scrimmage during the 49ers first series of 11-on-11 work.
- Kentavius Street forced an incompletion after flushing Josh Rosen out of the pocket on a throw intended for Brandon Aiyuk.
- Willis and Arik Armstead both recorded "would-be" sacks on the day.
- Garoppolo connected with Aiyuk on a nice comeback route for a 10-yard pickup.
- Rosen connected with Josh Hokit for a wide-open reception where the fullback picked up 45 yards on the catch and run up the right sideline.
- Linebacker James Burgess Jr. hauled in his first interception of camp after jumping a pass intended for River Cracraft.
- Zach Kerr recovered a fumbled snap and returned the ball for a defensive touchdown.
- Here are a few notes from the 49ers 1-on-1 drills:
- Nate Sudfeld opened up 1-on-1s with a deep throw to Kyle Juszczyk over the top of Fred Warner.
- Sudfeld found rookie running back Trey Sermon on a deep pass up the left sideline beating his defender out of his break.
- The most noteworthy 1-on-1 play came by way of defensive lineman Anthony Zettel who hit Trent Williams with a spin move to beat the Pro Bowl left tackle in the pass rush drill – a rare occurrence for most pass rushers. As expected, Williams evened the score on their next rep.
Odds and Ends
- Lance took a rep with the first team offense. It was a designed run where Shanahan alluded to installing a specific designed run for him that allowed each offensive lineman an opportunity to block.
- Dee Ford made his second appearance in full-team drills on Tuesday and notched at least one sack and also chased Lance out of the pocket in another play during his limited reps.
- Jalen Hurd saw full-team reps for the first time of camp. The wideout participated in limited reps while taking part in 11-on-11 drills.
"(Hurd) and Dee Ford, they are about on the same rep count," Shanahan said post-practice. "I don't think he was at the point of contact a bunch, but it was good to get him out there in some live reps. I think he was on the backside a number of times. I think he had a good slant, but I'll see the film. It was good to just get him out there and get some team reps. And we got through it and keep stacking those days."
- Cornerbacks Dontae Johnson (foot) and Tim Harris Jr. (groin) did not practice on Tuesday. Ken Webster and Deommodore Lenoir saw a mix of first team reps with the corners out.
- Deebo Samuel did not practice as the 49ers are opting to be cautious with the wideout who is dealing groin tightness and soreness.
- Shanahan gave updates on the status of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who left yesterday's practice with an apparent knee injury. According to the head coach, the linebacker will miss a few weeks with a knee sprain.