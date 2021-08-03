Observations from the 49ers First Padded Practice of Training Camp

Tuesday marked the 49ers first padded practice of training camp which, as expected, came with its share of high intensity plays. There were a number of moments that favored both the offense and defense, which quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo noted during his media availability on Tuesday.

"I've been on some good teams, and that's a good early mark of a good team. And I'm not saying we're there yet, but it's a good mark of where we are right now," Garoppolo said.

Here are several observations from the session, as well as some updates from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Practice Recap

- The play of the day was a deep bomb from Trey Lance to Trent Sherfield during full-team work. Lance broke out of the pocket and hit Sherfield in stride for a 50-yard touchdown.

"Since OTAs, he's put a lot of work into it. I think he's getting better each day," Shanahan said of the rookie quarterback's development. "I think that will continue to happen the more he plays and the more he works at it."

- Defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Jordan Willis both notched run stops behind the line of scrimmage during the 49ers first series of 11-on-11 work.

- Kentavius Street forced an incompletion after flushing Josh Rosen out of the pocket on a throw intended for Brandon Aiyuk﻿.

- Willis and Arik Armstead both recorded "would-be" sacks on the day.

- Garoppolo connected with Aiyuk on a nice comeback route for a 10-yard pickup.

- Rosen connected with Josh Hokit for a wide-open reception where the fullback picked up 45 yards on the catch and run up the right sideline.

- Linebacker James Burgess Jr. hauled in his first interception of camp after jumping a pass intended for River Cracraft﻿.

- Zach Kerr recovered a fumbled snap and returned the ball for a defensive touchdown.

- Here are a few notes from the 49ers 1-on-1 drills: