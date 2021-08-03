Honor Group Announces 10th Annual Honor Bowl Presented by the 49ers

The Honor Group, Inc., a nonprofit that educates students, coaches and the community about patriotism while raising money for injured ill and wounded veterans, today announced that the Tenth-Annual Honor Bowl presented by the San Francisco 49ers will once again take place in Northern and Southern California.

"Through our partnership with the Honor Bowl, we have seen first-hand the benefits of connecting high school football players with military veterans," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "In addition to sharing many important principles with the 49ers, such as youth development and honoring military service, the Honor Bowl provides high school football players with an opportunity to compete at a high level while learning more about the sacrifice our military members and their families make for this country. We're excited for this year's matchups and the opportunity to support a great organization."

This year, the 2021 Honor Bowl and its eighteen-team, nine-game, two-region format – featuring some of the nation's best high school football programs – will take place September 3-4 at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, and September 10-11 at Liberty High School in Brentwood. The Saturday Northern California finale will feature a special remembrance on the anniversary of 9/11. Planned events will also take place during pregame and halftime, providing for a truly patriotic experience for all spectators.

Highlights of the game slate include American Fork (UT) and Sierra Canyon (CA) playing in the Honor Bowl for the first time, along with Cathedral Catholic (CA) and Liberty (CA) playing in front of home crowds as host schools. The full 2021 Honor Bowl schedule is as follows:

Southern California – Cathedral Catholic High School, San Diego, CA

9/3 Valor Christian (CO) vs. Cosumnes Oaks (CA)

9/3 Chaminade (CA) vs. Cathedral Catholic (CA)

9/4 American Fork (UT) vs. Serra Gardena (CA)

9/4 Sierra Canyon (CA) vs. Centennial (CA)

Northern California – Liberty High School, Brentwood, CA

9/10 Campolindo (CA) vs. Sutter (CA)

9/10 Liberty (Brentwood) vs. Canyon Springs (NV)

9/11 Clovis East (CA) vs. Heritage (CA)

9/11 Menlo-Atherton (CA) vs. Paradise Valley (CA)

9/11 Clayton Valley (CA) vs. Liberty (Bakersfield)

"Bringing together students, coaches and the community through sports to raise awareness of the sacrifice of our veterans is core to the Honor Group," said Mark Soto, Executive Director and Founder of the Honor Group. "We are excited to bring the 2021 Honor Bowl back to both San Diego and the San Francisco East Bay. Students, fans and the media will have a first-hand chance to experience this amazing event."