Morning Report: Javon Kinlaws Concludes 'In My Own Words' Series, PFF Ranks All 32 Starting QBs, 49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant

New and Notable
In My Own Words Featuring Javon Kinlaw
Each week leading up to the regular season, a different member of the San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft class has documented his first NFL offseason and training camp. In the fifth and final entry, 14th-overall pick Javon Kinlaw details joining San Francisco's vaunted defensive line, adjusting to the speed of the NFL, his budding relationships with Jimmy Garoppolo and Richard Sherman and his eagerness to go full tilt in the 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Read More >>>
For other rookie blogs, check out:
PFF's Quarterback Rankings
Another day, another ranking. This time, Pro Football Focus writer Sam Monson placed all NFL starting quarterbacks from No. 1 to No. 32, with Jimmy Garoppolo coming in 15th overall.
NFC West QB Rankings Per PFF
2 - Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
15 - Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers)
17 - Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams)
19 - Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)
49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant
On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced the nine recipients their most recent social justice grant initiative. Announced on May 30th following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the grant is comprised of a $1 million commitment to organizations creating societal change. In order to qualify for the grant, nonprofit organizations had to be focused in one of three areas: racial equality in policing, ending mass incarceration, or educational and economic advancement for young black people.
All nine organizations chosen, both local and national, make a positive impact on the Bay Area community every day. Those nine organizations are: 100 Black Men of the Bay Area, African American Community Services Agency, Californians for Safety and Justice, Dream Corps, Operation Hope, Pico California, SPAAT, The Innocence Project, and The Players Coalition. Learn More >>>
Team Captains
On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan announced the seven team-voted captains for the 2020 season. 💪👇
Quick Hits
Raheem Mostert landed at No. 9 on NFL.com analyst and former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew's prediction list for the league's Top 10 leading rushers in 2020.
During his media availability on Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan discussed the 49ers upcoming matchup with the Arizona Cardinals and revealed the team's 2020 captains. Watch the full video below. 👇
According to Pro Football Focus, Emmanuel Moseley allowed a passer rating of 80.2 when targeted last season.