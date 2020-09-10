Morning Report: Javon Kinlaws Concludes 'In My Own Words' Series, PFF Ranks All 32 Starting QBs, 49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant

New and Notable

In My Own Words Featuring Javon Kinlaw

Each week leading up to the regular season, a different member of the San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft class has documented his first NFL offseason and training camp. In the fifth and final entry, 14th-overall pick Javon Kinlaw details joining San Francisco's vaunted defensive line, adjusting to the speed of the NFL, his budding relationships with Jimmy Garoppolo and Richard Sherman and his eagerness to go full tilt in the 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Read More >>>

PFF's Quarterback Rankings

NFC West QB Rankings Per PFF

2 - Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

15 - Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers)

17 - Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams)

19 - Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced the nine recipients their most recent social justice grant initiative. Announced on May 30th following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the grant is comprised of a $1 million commitment to organizations creating societal change. In order to qualify for the grant, nonprofit organizations had to be focused in one of three areas: racial equality in policing, ending mass incarceration, or educational and economic advancement for young black people.