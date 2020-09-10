Presented by

Morning Report: Javon Kinlaws Concludes 'In My Own Words' Series, PFF Ranks All 32 Starting QBs, 49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant

Sep 10, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 10.

New and Notable

In My Own Words Featuring Javon Kinlaw

Each week leading up to the regular season, a different member of the San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft class has documented his first NFL offseason and training camp. In the fifth and final entry, 14th-overall pick Javon Kinlaw details joining San Francisco's vaunted defensive line, adjusting to the speed of the NFL, his budding relationships with Jimmy Garoppolo and Richard Sherman and his eagerness to go full tilt in the 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Read More >>>

For other rookie blogs, check out:

Brandon Aiyuk: "Zooming" into My Rookie Year

Charlie Woerner: Welcome to the Big League

Colton McKivitz: Holding My Own Against the Best

Jauan Jennings: Dreaming of This Moment

PFF's Quarterback Rankings

Another day, another ranking. This time, Pro Football Focus writer Sam Monson placed all NFL starting quarterbacks from No. 1 to No. 32, with Jimmy Garoppolo coming in 15th overall.

NFC West QB Rankings Per PFF

2 - Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

15 - Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers)

17 - Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams)

19 - Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced the nine recipients their most recent social justice grant initiative. Announced on May 30th following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the grant is comprised of a $1 million commitment to organizations creating societal change. In order to qualify for the grant, nonprofit organizations had to be focused in one of three areas: racial equality in policing, ending mass incarceration, or educational and economic advancement for young black people.

All nine organizations chosen, both local and national, make a positive impact on the Bay Area community every day. Those nine organizations are: 100 Black Men of the Bay Area, African American Community Services Agency, Californians for Safety and Justice, Dream Corps, Operation Hope, Pico California, SPAAT, The Innocence Project, and The Players Coalition. Learn More >>>

Team Captains

On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan announced the seven team-voted captains for the 2020 season. 💪👇

Quick Hits

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ landed at No. 9 on NFL.com analyst and former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew's prediction list for the league's Top 10 leading rushers in 2020.

--

During his media availability on Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan discussed the 49ers upcoming matchup with the Arizona Cardinals and revealed the team's 2020 captains. Watch the full video below. 👇

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ allowed a passer rating of 80.2 when targeted last season.

ICYMI

Related Content

Morning Report: Week 1 Power Rankings, Faithful to The Bay, In-Depth Breakdown of the 49ers 53-man Roster
news

Morning Report: Week 1 Power Rankings, Faithful to The Bay, In-Depth Breakdown of the 49ers 53-man Roster

Where the team stack up in the power rankings heading into Week 1, 49ers unveil Faithful to The Bay brand campaign and Keiana Martin and The Athletic's David Lombardi analyze San Francisco's roster.
Morning Report: Analysis of the Team's 53-man Roster, Week 1 Updates from John Lynch, 49ers Announce Practice Squad
news

Morning Report: Analysis of the Team's 53-man Roster, Week 1 Updates from John Lynch, 49ers Announce Practice Squad

San Francisco cuts their roster to 53, John Lynch provides player updates and the 49ers sign 16 players to the practice squad.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan on the Value of a Stout Tight End Unit, PFF Ranks All 32 Offenses, a Look at this Weekend's Events
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan on the Value of a Stout Tight End Unit, PFF Ranks All 32 Offenses, a Look at this Weekend's Events

Kyle Shanahan discussed what he looks for in a tight end, Pro Football Focus puts the 49ers offense in the Top 10 and a look ahead at all 49ers programming coming this weekend.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates, 49ers Ranked PFF's Top Defense, Roster News
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates, 49ers Ranked PFF's Top Defense, Roster News

The 49ers head coach gave player updates, Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 defenses and San Francisco announced the signing of Cameron Malveaux.
Morning Report: Jauan Jennings Reviews First NFL Training Camp, Robert Saleh Previews the Team's 2020 Defense, Two 49ers Land on PFF's Top Cornerbacks List
news

Morning Report: Jauan Jennings Reviews First NFL Training Camp, Robert Saleh Previews the Team's 2020 Defense, Two 49ers Land on PFF's Top Cornerbacks List

Jauan Jennings writes the latest installment of "In My Own Words," Robert Saleh discusses what the team needs to do to be even better in 2020 and Pro Football Focus puts Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams in the Top 25  of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
Morning Report: Jordan Reed's Return to the Field, Fan Cutouts, Players for a Purpose Game Night
news

Morning Report: Jordan Reed's Return to the Field, Fan Cutouts, Players for a Purpose Game Night

The motivation behind Jordan Reed's fresh start in San Francisco, reserve your spot in Levi® Stadium, join some of your favorite 49ers for a virtual game night.
Morning Report: Rewatch Historical 49ers Games, Colton McKivitz Shares a First-Person Look at #49ersCamp, Roster Moves
news

Morning Report: Rewatch Historical 49ers Games, Colton McKivitz Shares a First-Person Look at #49ersCamp, Roster Moves

How to rewatch the 49ers Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX victories, Colton McKivitz writes the latest installment of "In My Own Words" and San Francisco announces roster signings.
Morning Report: Injury Updates, Kyle Shanahan's Open-Door Approach to Support Players, Roster Moves
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates, Kyle Shanahan's Open-Door Approach to Support Players, Roster Moves

Kyle Shanahan shares injury updates on 49ers players, why players will lead the team's decisions on social justice, San Francisco signs wide receivers ﻿River Cracraft﻿ and ﻿Kevin White﻿ to one-year deals.
Morning Report: Observations from Camp, Martin Mayhew Evaluates 49ers Rookies, Three 49ers Land on PFF's Edge Rusher Rankings
news

Morning Report: Observations from Camp, Martin Mayhew Evaluates 49ers Rookies, Three 49ers Land on PFF's Edge Rusher Rankings

Practice, injury and personnel updates from the SAP Performance Facility, a live look into #49ersCamp with Martin Mayhew, Pro Football Focus ranks NFL's Top 25 edge rushers.
Morning Report: Injury Updates, 49ers Roster News, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Land on PFF's List of Top Linebackers
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates, 49ers Roster News, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Land on PFF's List of Top Linebackers

Practice, injury and personnel updates from the SAP Performance Facility, San Francisco announce that they have signed tight end ﻿Erik Swoope﻿, Pro Football Focus ranks the Top 25 linebackers heading into the 2020 season.
Morning Report: Training Camp Rewind, Charlie Woerner Writes 'In My Own Words' Entry, Players for a Purpose Player Announcement
news

Morning Report: Training Camp Rewind, Charlie Woerner Writes 'In My Own Words' Entry, Players for a Purpose Player Announcement

Catch up on the latest training camp news, tight end Charlie Woerner writes about his first NFL training camp, the 49ers Foundation announces players, coaches and alumni participating in annual event.

Advertising