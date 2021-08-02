Morning Report: 49ers Preparing for Second Block of Training Camp Practice

Aug 02, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, August 2.

New and Notable

Trey Lance Flaunts His Mobility on Day 4 of #49ersCamp

San Francisco closed out their first block of training camp practices on Saturday, which was also their longest practice of the week. Unlike days prior, it's hard to discern if one side of the ball had a more superior showing, as there were several noteworthy plays across the board. Here are some observations from Saturday's session.

  • San Francisco's defense notched their first, second and third takeaways of training camp. Fred Warner read the quarterback's eyes and jumped the route and returned the interception for a defensive touchdown.
  • The second takeaway came by way of Jason Verrett﻿, who made an easy interception off of a wobbly throw intended for Deebo Samuel﻿.
  • After receiving a "maintenance day" on Friday, Nick Bosa was back on the field on Saturday. He, along with Dee Ford and Javon Kinlaw all took part in individual drills and were spotted doing work on the side during full-team work.

Read More >>>

Catch up on the observations from previous practices: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

Tenured Women of the Front Office: Esther Chi

Football is a game of numbers. Points scored, time of possession and statistics are among the variables collected, analyzed and referenced on a regular basis. For the business and accounting side of an NFL franchise, numbers are just as important. Esther Chi, 49ers Vice President and Controller, oversees all accounting functions for the team, including financial reporting, accounts payable, accounts receivable and payroll.

"When I was hired as a staff accountant, the Accounting & Finance department totaled six full time staff," Esther recalled. "At that time, we were playing at Candlestick Park and our sole business was NFL football. I was an individual contributor and handled revenue accounting, sponsorship/suite billings and collections, and daily cash management."

Read More >>>

Press Pass

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans discussed his goal to stack good practices together during the first week of training camp and evaluated ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿'s trench battles vs. ﻿Trent Williams﻿.

Center ﻿Alex Mack﻿ discussed his transition to San Francisco after signing in free agency and evaluated ﻿Aaron Banks﻿' performance through the first four days of camp.

﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ reviewed his offseason training regimen, evaluated the 2021 rookie hype machine performances and discussed the team's outlook for the upcoming season.

In Case You Missed It

Senior team reporter Keiana Martin broke down the major storylines of the first four days of 49ers training camp, spoke with ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ about the physicality of the defense and reviewed the strengths of the team's offensive line with ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿.

Say Cheese

49ers Welcome the Faithful Back to Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility

Take a look at the top images of The Faithful during the first four practices of 49ers training camp, presented by SAP.

