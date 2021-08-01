The Accounting and Finance departments manage the monetary aspect for the 49ers as well as for the management and operation of Levi's® Stadium and events of all sizes held within the venue. Private and public events were not the only new endeavors for the franchise. The 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet and the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa, brick-and-mortar features of the stadium, became the first established amenities in the 49ers home venue that could be patronized outside of home game days.

During her 20 years with the 49ers, Esther has successfully climbed the corporate ladder. She worked her way up to Vice President and Controller after serving as Accounting Manager, Senior Accounting Manager and Director.

"I can't believe how quickly 20 years have gone by," Esther said. "I have experienced significant life changes during that time, some were wonderful and some were devastating."

Perhaps the most impactful was the passing of Esther's mother, to whom she credits her career accomplishments. Esther's mother raised her with love and care, even when encountering intergenerational and cultural differences.

"My mother was raised as a traditional Korean woman, so I was raised to not speak up and not ask for anything, but to work hard and do my best, and I would receive the rewards I deserved."

While Esther recognizes that staying silent does not always reap rewards, she completely understands her mother's methodology.

"I feel so lucky to have had her for a mother and I would attribute most of the success I have achieved to her…she was our primary source of support for most of my childhood. My siblings and I owe everything to her love and support. So although what she taught by word or example may have been contradictory, ultimately the result was that she raised two strong and independent daughters."

As such, Esther has imparted advice onto to others, including things she wishes she had done herself. "Take some risks; even if you do not meet every qualification in a job description, go for it anyway. Find mentors early in your career. Take a public speaking class. Seek out career networks and maintain the relationships. Ask for what you want and what you deserve. Express your opinion and speak up in meetings. Take pride and have ownership in your work, no matter what the job. Learn to delegate as needed. Be a student and a teacher. Find something that you enjoy doing. Take the time for the things that really matter to you, spend time with your loved ones and prioritize your health. "

Esther also has one bit of personal finance advice: "Contribute to your 401k and take advantage of the maximum match amount!"