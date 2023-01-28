How George Seifert Almost Coached Super Bowl XXIV without His 'Lucky Sweater'

"As for the logo," Seifert said. "I didn't want to walk on it just out of respect for it and my passion for the San Francisco 49ers."

Seifert believes many NFL coaches have similar superstitious habits and that the harmless foibles are largely beneficial.

"If you're a coach in the league for any period of time, you develop a few quirks," Seifert said. "The pressures are such that you need outlets and it can't be just X's and O's, and it can't be just talking to players or yelling and screaming or what have you. There have to be other outlets."

Seifert's affinity for 49ers outerwear, particularly sweaters and jackets were evident the previous season after the Super Bowl XXIII victory and parade through San Francisco. As custom dictated, the team was invited to Washington, D.C. for a White House reception with President George Bush.

Club management realized that White House protocol suggested the team present the Commander in Chief with a gift commemorating the event. To do so, they prepared a specially designed red and gold 49ers jacket for President Bush emblazoned with the name "GEORGE" and "WORLD CHAMPIONS."

Prior to the gala, the 49ers public relations team left the jacket in the head coach's hotel room for safekeeping. After a day enjoying Washington, D.C.'s historical sights, Seifert returned to his room, spotted the jacket and thought an admirer had kindly left him a gift. He tried it on, enjoyed the fit and proudly wore it around the hotel.

After listening to numerous players and coaches compliment Seifert on his attire, public relations director Jerry Walker realized he had a conundrum on his hands. Then he coughed up the courage to tell the 49ers head coach the jacket was a gift for the President of the United States.

Seifert, who was probably considering the jacket as a new good luck charm, replied with a stoically straight face, "But it's got my name on it."

The 49ers dry-witted skipper may have been joking, but Walker took the hint. He quickly found an autographed 49ers football to present to Bush instead. Seifert kept the "George jacket," and years later, it made its way to the 49ers museum.

Seifert's journey to the pinnacle of the pro football world, which included five Super Bowl victories (two as head coach) began as a San Francisco Mission District schoolboy. He played pickup football games at Douglass Playground and spent his Sundays at Kezar Stadium working as an usher, selling peanuts and collecting seat cushions after the game to put a few bucks in his pocket. More importantly, it provided Seifert the opportunity to watch his favorite football team battle the NFL's elite.

"Having grown up in San Francisco in the early 1950s, I was always a 49ers fan," Seifert said. "My high school (Polytechnic) was right across the street from Kezar. I used to usher games at Kezar.