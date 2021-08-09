Morning Report: 49ers Enter Final Week of Training Camp

Kyle Shanahan Doubles Down on 49ers Plan for Nick Bosa's Week 1 Return

It has been 322 days since Nick Bosa last appeared in an NFL contest. By the looks of it, that drought could be coming to an end sooner than later. When asked by reporters the potential of the edge rusher being ready by the start of the regular season, head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his optimism on where the Pro Bowler stands five weeks out.