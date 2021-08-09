Morning Report: 49ers Enter Final Week of Training Camp

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, August 9.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Doubles Down on 49ers Plan for Nick Bosa's Week 1 Return
It has been 322 days since Nick Bosa last appeared in an NFL contest. By the looks of it, that drought could be coming to an end sooner than later. When asked by reporters the potential of the edge rusher being ready by the start of the regular season, head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his optimism on where the Pro Bowler stands five weeks out.
"I believe so," Shanahan said on Bosa being ready by Week 1. "That's been the plan all along. There have been no setbacks. He's doing great right now."
Watch Shanahan's full press conference below.
Javon Kinlaw Disrupts, Jimmy Garoppolo Heats Up in Day 10 of #49ersCamp
Coming off of the excitement of the 49ers Open Practice at Levi's® Stadium, San Francisco dialed it back a bit on Sunday, hosting an unpadded training camp session. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the practice and gave updates on a number of 49ers coming off of the day. Here are a few observations from the outing:
- George Kittle had several noteworthy plays from the session. The tight end caught two passes from Nate Sudfeld during 1-on-1 work, including a contested throw from Sudfeld that would have been flagged for defensive pass interference and a high throw from Trey Lance with Marcell Harris in tight coverage.
- The play of the day came on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel. The quarterback unleashed a perfect 30-yard bomb that hit Samuel in stride for a "would-be" touchdown. Samuel edged out safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw for the grab.
- Javon Kinlaw had, arguably, his best outing of camp. The second-year defensive lineman notched a run stuff, a "would-be" sack and a quarterback pressure during team drills.
- Jimmie Ward and Kyle Juszczyk both received a veteran day off.
History of 49ers Camp: St. Mary's College
Training camp opened for the first time at St. Mary's College in Moraga on July 10, 1955 with a record-breaking 52 rookies and free agents. Among them were the club's first four draft picks—defensive back Dicky Moegle, tackle Frank Morze, running back Carroll Hardy and linebacker Matt Hazeltine.
Once the players took the field at St. Mary's, they noted a distinct change in the climate. Rather than the tree-lined field they knew at Menlo Park, they trained in the blistering heat of the Moraga Valley. Moegle, the 20-year-old rookie sensation from Rice, claimed to have dropped nine pounds during one afternoon of practice.
Despite the heat, Chico Norton, the 49ers equipment manager from 1955-1984, claimed St. Mary's was a well-equipped and spacious facility surrounded by undeveloped land.
"It was out in the boondocks in those days," Norton said. But the silent evenings gave way to several boisterous youth summer camps and school activities held on campus during the day.
Quick Hits
John Lynch told the story of the day he found out he was going to be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Brandon Aiyuk caught up with NFL Network's Mike Yam after Open Practice to talk about his comfort level entering Year 2, his relationship with Deebo Samuel and the team's quarterback situation.
The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. In this installment, 49ers PREP coordinator Ryan Dillard shows how to work on your agility with five different ladder drills to increase your quickness.
Say Cheese
In honor of Dwight Clark Day, the 49ers opened up Levi's® Stadium for the latest training camp practice.