Morning Report: 49ers Enter Final Week of Training Camp

Kyle Shanahan Doubles Down on 49ers Plan for Nick Bosa's Week 1 Return

It has been 322 days since Nick Bosa last appeared in an NFL contest. By the looks of it, that drought could be coming to an end sooner than later. When asked by reporters the potential of the edge rusher being ready by the start of the regular season, head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his optimism on where the Pro Bowler stands five weeks out.

"I believe so," Shanahan said on Bosa being ready by Week 1. "That's been the plan all along. There have been no setbacks. He's doing great right now."

Watch Shanahan's full press conference below. 👇

Javon Kinlaw Disrupts, Jimmy Garoppolo Heats Up in Day 10 of #49ersCamp

Coming off of the excitement of the 49ers Open Practice at Levi's® Stadium, San Francisco dialed it back a bit on Sunday, hosting an unpadded training camp session. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the practice and gave updates on a number of 49ers coming off of the day. Here are a few observations from the outing:

  • ﻿George Kittle﻿ had several noteworthy plays from the session. The tight end caught two passes from Nate Sudfeld during 1-on-1 work, including a contested throw from Sudfeld that would have been flagged for defensive pass interference and a high throw from Trey Lance with Marcell Harris in tight coverage.
  • The play of the day came on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel﻿. The quarterback unleashed a perfect 30-yard bomb that hit Samuel in stride for a "would-be" touchdown. Samuel edged out safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw for the grab.
  • ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ had, arguably, his best outing of camp. The second-year defensive lineman notched a run stuff, a "would-be" sack and a quarterback pressure during team drills.
  • Jimmie Ward and Kyle Juszczyk both received a veteran day off.

History of 49ers Camp: St. Mary's College

Training camp opened for the first time at St. Mary's College in Moraga on July 10, 1955 with a record-breaking 52 rookies and free agents. Among them were the club's first four draft picks—defensive back Dicky Moegle, tackle Frank Morze, running back Carroll Hardy and linebacker Matt Hazeltine.

Once the players took the field at St. Mary's, they noted a distinct change in the climate. Rather than the tree-lined field they knew at Menlo Park, they trained in the blistering heat of the Moraga Valley. Moegle, the 20-year-old rookie sensation from Rice, claimed to have dropped nine pounds during one afternoon of practice.

Despite the heat, Chico Norton, the 49ers equipment manager from 1955-1984, claimed St. Mary's was a well-equipped and spacious facility surrounded by undeveloped land.

"It was out in the boondocks in those days," Norton said. But the silent evenings gave way to several boisterous youth summer camps and school activities held on campus during the day.

Quick Hits

John Lynch told the story of the day he found out he was going to be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Watch Now >>>

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ caught up with NFL Network's Mike Yam after Open Practice to talk about his comfort level entering Year 2, his relationship with ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and the team's quarterback situation. Watch the full video below. 👇

The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. In this installment, 49ers PREP coordinator Ryan Dillard shows how to work on your agility with five different ladder drills to increase your quickness. Get Started >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Welcome Fans Back to Levi's® Stadium for Open Practice

In honor of Dwight Clark Day, the 49ers opened up Levi's® Stadium for the latest training camp practice.

TE George Kittle
1 / 66

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
3 / 66

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
4 / 66

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 66

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 66

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 66

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
8 / 66

CB K'Waun Williams, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
9 / 66

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Austin Watkins Jr.
10 / 66

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 66

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
S Kai Nacua
12 / 66

S Kai Nacua

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 66

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
14 / 66

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 66

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
16 / 66

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson, WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 66

CB Dontae Johnson, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
Sourdough Sam
18 / 66

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 66

S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
21 / 66

RB Raheem Mostert

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
23 / 66

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels
25 / 66

DL Darrion Daniels

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 66

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
27 / 66

CB Jason Verrett

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
28 / 66

RB Trey Sermon

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marcell Harris
30 / 66

S Marcell Harris

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
31 / 66

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
32 / 66

RB Trey Sermon

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
33 / 66

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
34 / 66

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 66

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, OL Colton McKivitz
36 / 66

TE Ross Dwelley, OL Colton McKivitz

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 66

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 66

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Defense
39 / 66

49ers Defense

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
40 / 66

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
41 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
42 / 66

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
43 / 66

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
44 / 66

TE George Kittle, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
45 / 66

OL Daniel Brunskill

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
46 / 66

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
47 / 66

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
48 / 66

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
49 / 66

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
50 / 66

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Offense
51 / 66

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
52 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
53 / 66

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
54 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
55 / 66

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
56 / 66

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
57 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Kai Nacua
58 / 66

S Kai Nacua

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
59 / 66

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
60 / 66

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
61 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
62 / 66

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
K Robbie Gould
63 / 66

K Robbie Gould

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
64 / 66

49ers Offensive Line

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
65 / 66

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
66 / 66

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
