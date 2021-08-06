History of 49ers Camp: St. Mary's College

In 1956, team owner Tony Morabito hired former 49ers quarterback Frankie Albert as head coach. In an opening day press conference, Albert presented a take-charge approach. Attention to detail would rule his club's daily schedule. He explained that he carefully designed his first training camp so no time was wasted during drills. He wanted his club ready for the NFL Champion Cleveland Browns in the first preseason match on August 19 at Kezar Stadium.

"We're as well organized as any club in the league," Albert said. "It's the same sort of thing Sid Gillman (head coach of the Los Angeles Rams) and Paul Brown (head coach of the Browns) have been doing...It's a checkoff plan designed so that we know what we're going to do at every one of our sessions...We have to find our 33 best players in a hurry."

Among the new players Albert was counting on to make an impact were quarterback Earl Morrall, a first-round pick (second overall), guard Bruce Bosley, a second-rounder, and 14th-round selection R.C. Owens from the tiny College of Idaho.

Owens was a basketball phenome at COI. He teamed with future Basketball Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor to lead the Yotes to an undefeated season in 1955 and still owns the school's all-time rebounding record. His size (6-foot-4) and leaping ability would soon be put to good use on the gridiron where he worked with Y.A. Tittle on a nearly unstoppable offensive weapon: the "Alley-Oop" pass.

Albert added a new twist to the offense that was evident in camp scrimmages. He eased the play-calling duties away from the quarterbacks and used offensive linemen to shuttle in plays. Albert was quick to mention that Tittle, the starting signal-caller, would be allowed to call his own plays in certain situations.

Defensive end Charley Powell, who had been tinkering with a pro boxing career, reported to camp looking lean and fit. The 24-year-old spent the offseason working diligently with boxing great Archie Moore but he assured Morabito his focus was on football. After retiring in 1961, Powell turned his full attention to boxing and became a highly ranked fighter, taking on Muhammed Ali (then known as Cassius Clay), Floyd Patterson, and knocking out Cuban champ Nino Valdes.

During the second week of camp, nearly 2,000 spectators showed up in Moraga to see the club's initial scrimmage. Undrafted rookie Clyde Conner, a former College of the Pacific basketball star, earned praise from Albert, and eventually a spot on the team after making a leaping grab on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Maury Duncan.

The daily monotony of training camp sometimes called for nighttime diversions. Veteran linemen Bob St. Clair and Ed Henke used their downtime for recreational hunting. With Henke at the wheel of his Cadillac, they eagerly drove through Contra Costa County's back roads looking for deer and blasting away with rifles and shotguns.

"When they would get a deer, they would bring it back and dress it in the shower," Owens recalled. St. Clair, who regularly dined on raw meat, then put on a show for his teammates. "He would intimidate rookies by reaching into one of those deer and eating the liver while it was still warm."

Local neighbors eventually complained about the noisy nighttime shootouts and the 49ers coaches confiscated the firearms.

In 1959, 49ers owner Vic Morabito introduced Howard "Red" Hickey as head coach, replacing Albert. Hickey served four years as an assistant under Albert and Strader before assuming command and had assembled a convincing three-year plan to develop the 49ers into NFL champions.

In the last week of July, 45 rookies and free agents sweated through their first days of practice at St. Mary's College. Hickey told the assembled reporters he was pleased to see the "over-eagerness" of his rookies. Among them were tackle Monte Clark, defensive back Dave Baker, defensive end Dan Colchico, kicker Tommy Davis and a receiver who would later make a name for himself as a college coach at Nebraska, Tom Osborne.

In the very first practice, Hickey was impressed with the speed and agility of undrafted running back Paul Lowe from Oregon State. Two weeks later, in the 49ers first preseason game against Washington, Lowe looked like a keeper. On his first carry as a pro, Lowe darted 77 yards untouched to the end zone. In the fourth quarter, he broke off a 40-yard run to set up the game-winning score. Lowe finished the day with 115 yards on four carries and one TD. But with Joe Perry, Hugh McElhenny, and J.D. Smith in the 49ers backfield, Lowe was unable to earn a roster spot. He eventually caught on with the American Football League's Los Angeles Chargers in 1960 and developed into one of the league's premier running backs, earning two Pro Bowl berths.

As the veterans filtered into camp, gripes about Moraga's baking heat began to surface. At one midweek practice (August 6, 1959) temperatures reached 105 degrees. Billy Wilson and Bob St. Clair claimed to have dropped eight pounds that day. McElhenny lost five pounds.

As training progressed, Hickey revealed several position changes for the 1959 team. He moved McElhenny from running back to flanker to better use his sure hands and elusiveness. Hickey also tried Pro Bowl tackle St. Clair at defensive end.

Hickey's reasoning behind the St. Clair move correlated with the 1958 club's defensive deficiency in surrendering 5.5 yards per carry to opposing backs. Hickey figured a defensive front featuring Leo Nomellini, Charlie Krueger and St. Clair in 1959 would be nearly impenetrable. To replace St. Clair at offensive tackle, coaches prepared rookie Monte Clark. Then, just before the season began, they reversed course. On opening day, St. Clair was back on offense and Clark started at defensive tackle

Hickey also downplayed an emerging quarterback controversy as third-year man John Brodie and Tittle, an 11-year vet, competed for the starting job. In early scrimmages, they alternated at running the offense. But during the second week of camp, Tittle was named the 49ers team captain, then started and played most of the 1959 preseason opener against Washington. Tittle eventually would be traded to the New York Giants after the 1960 season, opening the door for Brodie.

Despite the changes, local scribes wrote disparagingly of the 49ers chances for 1959. They pointed out the 49ers finished 6-6 in 1958 and still appeared to be inferior to the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Colts.

"I don't see this as a cellar club," Hickey snorted. "We've got too many good players to wind up on the bottom...We'll be tough."

San Francisco Examiner sports columnist Prescott Sullivan was not impressed with the 49ers roster but loved the team's impeccable band. After the first preseason game at Kezar Stadium, he made his preference known.

"Joe McTigue, the (band's) dapper leader, had his men playing with fine spirit," Sullivan wrote. "We had the glasses on one of the tuba players. He had enough wind in his cheeks to fill the sails of a four-masted schooner. A sign the 49ers band is out to make this its best year ever."

The press box scribes also noted an interesting change to the 49ers apparel. The club switched its helmet and pants colors from gold to silver. And, as Hickey promised, the 49ers improved on their 1958 record by posting a respectable 7-5 mark in 1959.

By 1960, the fearsome reputations established by the 49ers defensive linemen filtered back east, and tackle Len Rohde, the team's fifth-round draft pick that year, heard the rumors. While driving to rookie camp from his home in Illinois he began to doubt his ability to match up with a pair of fabled 49ers.

"I was nearing California and I kept thinking about the guys I would be competing with, like Leo 'the Lion' Nomellini, who supposedly had wrestled a bear, and Bob St. Clair, who ate raw meat and liver. The closer I got to camp the bigger those guys got in my mind. I was ready to turn around. I thought I had no chance."

Instead, Rohde earned a starting job at tackle and played in 208 consecutive 49ers games over 15 seasons.

By 1965, Jack Christensen was in his second full year as head coach of the 49ers and the team was trending upward. Meanwhile, the NFL and AFL were engaged in a full-blown bidding war to sign players.

The 49ers reported to camp at St. Mary's College in mid-July with 27 rookies and 18 veteran free agents. Dr. Lloyd Milburn performed the annual physicals but had bad news for St. Clair.